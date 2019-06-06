With multiple basketball skills camps being held in the area throughout the summer, Killeen High hosted a two-day camp focused on aspects of the game beyond dribbling and shooting.
“It’s definitely about the kids having fun,” Lady Kangaroos head coach Jennifer Graham said, “and they learn that no matter how hard it gets, they can get through it.”
The basketball camp held in the Killeen varsity gymnasium was open to boys and girls entering the fifth through ninth grades.
“We love the fact that it’s different age groups and all types of different skill levels,” Graham said. “I really enjoy seeing how the older kids embrace the younger kids and help them out.
“That’s definitely a plus.”
While most area camps focus on skills, the inaugural camp gave the 14 campers a different approach to the game.
“The kids are so eager to learn,” Graham said. “Some are used to being an all-star on their team, but they know they can’t be successful without helping someone else out.
“We try to do a lot of activities that are team building, teamwork type drills, so that they can be better at being good teammates, because they can’t win a game by themselves.”
The camp was instructed by both coaches from the Kangaroos’ and Lady Kangaroos’ coaching staffs.
Killeen alumni Cory Jefferson will bring his annual summer basketball camp to Killeen for the fifth year this summer, while former Harker Heights standout Royce O’Neale, who plays for the Utah Jazz, will host his inaugural camp in the Knights’ gymnasium on July 27.
Both camps are free and open to third- through 12th-graders.
