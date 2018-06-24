Killeen High defensive lineman RaQuan Thompson revealed Sunday on Twitter that he has committed to Tulsa University.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Thompson committed while on a visit to the Tulsa campus. He will be a senior for the Roos in the fall. He had offers from several Division I schools, including Hawaii, Air Force and New Mexico.
The 247Sports recruiting website lists Thompson as a three-star prospect and the No. 206 senior in Texas.
