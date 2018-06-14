Just two weeks after longtime Killeen High School athletic trainer Al “Doc” Wilson retired, Killeen Independent School District school board members decided to honor his impact.
The pathway from the Kangaroos’ fieldhouse to Leo Buckley Stadium is named in Wilson’s honor, but after 57 years of service, school board elected to rename the fieldhouse in Wilson’s honor Tuesday night.
The school wasted no time helping athletes adjust to the name change as those attending summer workouts and weight training found a banner reading “Al ‘Doc’ Wilson Fieldhouse” hanging outside the facility Wednesday morning.
The banner will hang until a more permanent sign is made.
The school board voted to approve the name change in order to “continue to honor the man who has been there to patch up and get back on out onto the field for generations of KHS competitors,” according to a press release.
In late May, Wilson’s former students created the Al “Doc” Wilson Scholarship through the KISD Education Foundation.
Those wishing to donate can visit www.killeenisd.org and click on Departments/Education Foundation or go directly to https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/KilleenISDEducationFoundation under the heading “Purpose” and select the drop down options for Al “Doc” Wilson Scholarship.
The scholarship will be awarded by the KISD Education Foundation in the spring of 2019 to a graduating senior.
