Killeen native Omar Craddock was on top of the world Saturday at the 25th annual Beach Invitational track meet in Long Beach, California.
Craddock posted the best triple jump of 2019 at the meet hosted by Long Beach State, a world-leading and meet record 58 feet and one-quarter inch.
It was also a personal record for the former University of Florida star and 2009 graduate of Killeen’s Richard Milburn Academy.
Craddock, who turns 28 on Friday, topped a stellar field that included reigning Olympic champion and former Gators teammate Christian Taylor and current USA Outdoor champ Donald Scott.
Taylor finished second at 56-4½. Scott (56-1¾) was third.
