Killeen just wants to keep on winning.
After opening District 12-6A play with a 13-10 loss at home against Waco Midway, the Kangaroos (3-2, 2-1) aim to extend their two-game winning streak tonight against Shoemaker (0-4, 0-2) at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Grey Wolves return home to face their crosstown rivals following a 42-20 road loss at Belton last week.
Shoemaker heads into the homecoming game looking to break its 25-game losing streak despite finding ways to limit its opponents’ offense in the first half, but the Grey Wolves must find a way to contain Killeen running back Kadarius Marshall throughout the entire 48 minutes of play.
The Kangaroos sophomore ran for 39 yards on 12 carries and added another 39 yards on three catches in a 21-0 win against Harker Heights last week.
Shoemaker’s defense will also have to find an answer for senior receiver D.J. Dormeus, who caught four passes for 55 yards and ran for 72 yards on seven carries against the Knights.
James Terry completed 15 of 21 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while Nate Kamper, a 6-foot, 6-inch junior wide receiver, added another 36 yards on two catches.
On offense, Shoemaker will have to find a way to get around senior Chris Ingram, who is leading Killeen with 22 solo tackles, 14 assists, four tackles for a loss and two sacks during district.
The Kangaroos’ defense held Harker Heights to a total of 57 yards.
And despite a quick start from the Tigers, the Grey Wolves held Belton to a 14-7 lead at halftime before taking a 42-20 loss.
Shoemaker is the home team for tonight’s game. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
