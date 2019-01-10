Killeen’s girls soccer team has plenty of work left to do before heading to face Waco Midway on Tuesday in the District 12-6A opener.
After graduating a dozen seniors from last year’s squad, Lady Kangaroos head coach Richard Romeo has six freshman residing on this season’s roster.
“For the first time ever,” he said, “I’ve never had this many young players.
“So, we have some work to do.”
Although heavy rain in the area forced Romeo to make some last-minute changes to the annual CenTex Tournament at Leo Buckley Stadium, shortening matches from 60 minute to 30 minutes, the duration was long enough to see areas his team can improve before district.
“Defensively, we need to communicate more,” Romeo said. “We did have one girl step up — Abby Brown — and she’s directing the defense.
“Someone had to step up, and she got one of the all-tournament selections for us.”
Brown was not along, though.
Another all-tournament selection for the Lady Kangaroos was Alice Masaracchia.
“She’s not really a defender,” Romeo said, “but I told her, ‘You’re playing defense,’ so she stepped up.”
While Killeen’s defense is in good shape, adjustments still need to be made.
“We need to do better at recovery,” Romeo said, “and not sticking a foot and letting the other team go right by you.
“That’s what we need to work on defensively.”
On offense, Romeo wants to see the center midfielders find their rhythm and work together on the field.
“They don’t have it just yet,” he said. “The wings just have to stay a little more wide and do a little better job of transitioning.
“The forwards have to work on checking and making runs in spaces.”
