It was déjà vu for the Killeen Lady Roos as they headed into overtime against the Bryan Rudder Lady Rangers at home Monday afternoon.
The last time Killeen played in overtime was at the Austin Bowie tournament, where they took a loss, but this time the Lady Roos pulled out a 66-61 victory over Rudder.
Alexus Whiteside led the Lady Roos with 21 points. Meleanna Williams added 19, and Zakiyah Upshaw had 10.
“It’s a sigh of relief,” senior guard Cierra Penn said of the victory. “We should have done this in the first four quarters of the game, but it was a good win overall.”
The Lady Roos (4-4) started the game with a 5-0 run before Rudder (2-3) was able to get on the board with a layup from Keaundra Kelly.
Jaya Loney rebounded a blocked shot and sprinted up the sideline for a layup that pushed Killeen further ahead.
Williams got the ball and dribbled up the court and found Upshaw under the rim for a hook shot that put the Lady Roos up 11-5.
The Lady Rangers caught up and tied the score after Deondra Young was sent to the line on a blocking foul by Upshaw.
Williams gave Killeen a 13-11 lead in the final seconds of the first quarter after being fouled on the block by Beyanna Turner.
Rudder tied the game twice at the start of the second quarter before taking the lead behind two consecutive baskets and a free throw from Young.
A 3-point shot from Tianna Mathis, who scored a game-high 22 points, completed the Lady Rangers' 8-0 run and solidified their 27-18 lead late in the first half.
The Lady Roos quickly recovered as Alexus Whiteside was sent to the line and sank both shots to pull Killeen within six points.
The Lady Roos trailed 28-26 at the half.
“Whiteside did a phenomenal job of bringing the ball up the court,” said coach Jennifer Graham. “But we also have four other kids on the court at one time and they’re all willing to step up.
“They all did just that and I’m super proud of them.”
The second half was a close battle as the score was tied five more times before the end of regulation.
The teams headed to overtime tied at 57.
In the extra session, Lady Roos senior guard Brianna Smiley was able to move the ball past half court and find an open Loney on the outside to her right.
Loney dribbled on the perimeter and drew Lady Ranger Osani McBee toward the top of the key before finding Whiteside under the rim for a hook shot that allowed Killeen to regain the lead, 59-57.
Rudder tried to answer with a 3-point shot from Kelly, but the ball got stuck on the rim for a jumpball.
Rudder sent Killeen to the line four times in the last minute, which helped the Lady Roos seal the victory. Whitehead and Penn each made a pair of free throws.
Killeen heads to Cedar Park tonight before taking the rest of the week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Lady Roos will open District 12-6A play against Waco Midway (5-6) on Tuesday in Waco.
“This win shows us that we all have to work hard,” said Penn. “We all just have to keep pushing, lower turnovers, and we have to put the ball in the basket.
“But it should give us a good mindset for when we get to district play.”
KILLEEN 68, BRYAN RUDDER 61, OT
Bryan Rudder (61)
Lee 4, Johnson 0, Austin 0, Turner 1, McBee 14, Mathis 22, Strauhter 0, C.Richard 0, J. Young 1, Kelly 6, D.Young 12, Reese 0, Z.Richard 0.
Killeen (66)
Wilborne 0, Whiteside 21, Harrison 0, Wyman 0, Anthony 0, House 1, Penn 6, Williams 19, Upshaw 11, Smiley 0, Hendricks-Bell 0, Loney 8.
Rudder 11 17 16 13 4—61
Killeen 13 14 15 15 9—66
3-Point Goals—Rudder 1 (Mathis), Killeen 1 (Whiteside). Free throws—Rudder 6-22, Killeen 25-34. Fouled Out—Lee, Upshaw. Total Fouls—Rudder 22, Killeen 17. Technicals—Lee.
Records—Rudder 2-3, Killeen 4-4.
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Killeen 66, Bryan Rudder 61, OT
- No. 19 Lampasas 77, Austin Lanier 38
- No. 24 La Vernia 61, Salado 38
- Mason 56, Harker Heights 50
- Waco University 61, No. 15 Gatesville 36
