The tap of the drums and the cheers of the crowd for the Killeen homecoming game started in the Kangaroos’ gym hours before Friday’s kickoff.
During the afternoon pep rally, the Roos football team made one promise to the crowd: To beat the Knights.
Not only did Killeen keep its promise, it took earned another District 12-6A victory in a 21-0 shutout.
“It’s crazy,” senior wide receiver Luke Noon said. “Even before the game, we were coming from the pep rally, and everybody was just really excited.”
That energy translated onto the field as the Roos’ defense came out strong in the first half behind senior Chris Ingram, who had six solo tackles before halftime.
“It was amazing,” said senior D.J. Dormeus of the homecoming game crowd. “In this city, if you win, they’re going to come out and support.
“Through the ups and the downs, they’ve been here, so knowing they have our back is extra morale going into the game.”
Noon got the game started for Killeen with a 21-yard catch from James Terry to put the Roos up 7-0 in the opening quarter.
Making his first touchdown catch at homecoming with his family in the stands was a big moment for the senior.
“It was a really awesome feeling,” he said. “It was actually my first touchdown, so it is especially awesome.”
And while the Roos held the lead 7-0 going into halftime, they knew they had to make some adjustments.
“”There are some things in the first half that we felt that we had to pick up on,” said Dormeus. “So, coming out in the second half and executing better definitely picked up team morale.”
Killeen head coach Neil Searcy also noted the improvement following the break but knows his team still has some work to do.
“I like the way we played the second half,” he said. “We came out, and we played well on defense all night long.
“What I didn’t like was that we had too many mistakes and too many penalties. We need to play a cleaner football game.”
Late in the third quarter, sophomore running back Kadarius Marshall caught a 26-yard pass from Terry that put Killeen up 14-0, and Marshall added another touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter to seal the Roos’ victory.
Dormeus led the offense with 72 yards on seven carries and 54 yards on four catches, while Marshall had 40 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries as well as 38 yards on three catches and another touchdown.
Roos junior wide receiver Nate Kamper added 36 yards on two catches, and senior running backing Blaze Albino had 20 yards on four carries.
Terry completed 16 of 23 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was actually Killeen’s first varsity homecoming win since I’ve been in high school,” Dormeus said. “I know for the class of 2019 it means a lot.”
And while Searcy enjoys the meaning behind the homecoming game and having alumni return, as a coach, all the festivities can be overwhelming.
“We were trying to fight the distraction part, but we were able to overcome all that,” he said.
The Roos will enjoy the win over the weekend before heading back to work as they prepare to face Shoemaker at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday.
“The win picked up team morale but going into practice next week, we definitely have to be serious,” Dormeus said. “And then we’re going to try and keep this district win streak going.”
