By Felisa Cárdenas
Killeen Daily Herald
Killeen football had two early commits sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon.
Kangaroos wide receiver D.J. Dormeus signed to make his collegiate commitment official alongside teammate and defensive lineman RaQuan Thompson.
“I’m so proud of them,” Killeen head coach Neil Searcy said. “They have been a part of the program and really trusted everything about the process.
“They had goals from the beginning, when they were freshmen, and to see it come true as seniors and to go to college and sign their letters of intent to play football makes me very happy for them and proud.”
Dormeus was pursued by various Ivy League schools — including Princeton, Brown and Cornell — but ultimately signed to play for Houston Baptist.
“As soon as I got there, just the entire weekend, they accepted me with open arms,” the senior wide receiver said of his official visit with the Huskies. “They showed me everything I could be at that university.
“And being in the city of Houston; well there’s nothing that can top that. The city and the family atmosphere — those were the two deciding factors for me.”
Dormeus was selected to the 12-6A All-District first team offense this season.
While Thompson was open to any and all opportunities to play the game at the collegiate level and had various offers, including from Hawaii, the senior defensive tackle ultimately settled on taking the chance to play with Tulsa.
“I’m just thankful for my coaches and my family for supporting me,” the senior defensive lineman said.
It was the Golden Hurricanes’ reputation that led Thompson to decideTulsa was the place for him.
“Ultimately, it was the coaching staff,” Thompson said. “They’ve won games, they know how to win, they’ve been to bowl games, and they have that experience.
“And I’m trying to get there and make an impact to win some bowl games.”
Thompson was selected as a defensive tackle to the all-district second team this year.
Searcy knows both universities are gaining hard-working athletes, but he also believes Dormeus and Thompson can contribute off the field.
“The football comes easy,” Searcy said. “They play hard, and they work hard, but the leadership they’ve provided and what they have meant to this program is huge.
“Both universities are getting guys who will come in ready to play next year if they need them to play, and they’re guys that are born leaders.”
With the remainder of their senior years left, Dormeus and Thompson are already focused on contributing to their new teams.
“Just change the culture,” said Dormeus of his goal, “because whenever people think of a football team, they just look at the record and only get the surface value.
“But there are definitely some things going on in Houston, and we’re looking to change the game in the Southwest Conference.”
Thompson also wants to change doubters’ perception of Tulsa football by bringing energy.
“We’re on two years of losing seasons,” he said, “so we’re going to turn that around
“We’re going to get to some bowl games and win some too.”
