Relentless.
That’s how Killeen High junior defensive end Amir Ward describes his attitude on the field.
“Never quit” is the mindset of the United States Marine Corps., which presented Ward as the male winner of the MaxPreps Semper Fidelis High School Athlete of the Month Award for December.
“It’s a big honor,” Ward said Friday at the presentation ceremony in the Killeen gym. “Especially since we weren’t playing this month. This is just a blessing.
“I wasn’t even ready for it, honestly, but I was excited for it. I didn’t even know what to say.”
Ward accepted the trophy from Staff Sgt. Mark Alvarez of the Harker Heights United States Marine Corps recruiting station.
“I’m elated,” said Dekeithra Ward, Amir’s mother. “Especially with it being something dealing with
service members because his dad is a retired veteran.
“I’m just excited for him, but also humble because he works very hard and it’s never just about him, it’s about team. So I’m glad he’s getting recognized for the work that he puts in because he works really hard on and off the field.”
MaxPreps, a website and division of CBS Interactive that specializes in coverage of high school sports, selects one female and one male athlete each month for the honor. Athletes are nominated by coaches, parents, peers or teachers.
Winners are selected by MaxPreps and the Marine Corps based on excellence in the classroom, in athletics and in community service.
“The Marines choose from the best of those candidates, and Amir was selected for the month of December,” said Charlie Brault, a representative with MaxPreps. “He’s overcome some medical conditions that were detrimental and is a prominent football player here at Killeen High School.”
Ward is a two-sport athlete competing in both football and wrestling for the Roos.
“My coaches and my parents instill hard work in me and that’s just what I did. and it really paid off.
“I put this R-O-O-S on my chest and we went out there and balled out and did the same thing in the classroom.”
Ward also had the opportunity to speak with Jay Novacek, the five-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion and former Dallas Cowboy who attended for the ceremony.
“Anytime that you get to be around, not just football players, but kids that are really inspiring, want to do something with their lives, and have goals and really work hard to achieve those goals, that’s what it’s all about,” Novacek said. “This is really cool, and speaking with Amir, he is a really great kid.”
As students, coaches and Ward’s teachers filed into the gym, Dekeithra knew how much the support from his school meant to her son.
“I know for him it means a lot because he’s been gung-ho on the Roos since he was 9 or 10 playing in the youth league for the junior Roos,” she said. “We were actually supposed to relocate and he cried so hard that his great-grandmother was like ‘No you can’t move him, he loves Killeen.’”
The passion he has for the game and his school reaches beyond the halls of Killeen High as the junior defensive lineman is also a historian for the National Technical Honor Society and a youth football coach.
“The commitment you have demonstrated on the field and in the classroom, the leadership you have shown in your school and community, and the courage you have displayed in choosing a positive life path, makes you an inspiration to your hometown,” Alvarez said during the ceremony. “Just as the title Marine is earned, never given, you can be confident that you have earned your place as MaxPreps Semper Fidelis Athlete of the Month and at the Battles Won Academy, where you will proudly represent your community.”
In addition to being named Athlete of the Month, Ward will receive an all-expense paid trip to attend the four-day Battles Won Academy, held in Washington, D.C. in July.
When he returns, Ward will start his senior season with the Roos, and Novacek had some advice for him as he continues his football career.
“It’s so important to teach everyone to be mentally prepared to play the game, but I don’t see any reason why Amir would have a problem with that, not with his mindset and attitude.”
Ward addressed his fellow Roos and reminded them that this opportunity is possible for anyone who is willing to put in the work and never give up.
“They always told me I was undersized, but apparently somebody sees my hard work,” said Ward. “Don’t let anybody bring you down because at the end of the day it’s up to you to put in the dedication and focus on your academics.”
He also thanked various coaches who have made an impact in his life throughout the years, including those who could not be in attendance.
With his parents by his side as he received the award, Dekeithra was thankful that she could witness another step in her son’s athletic journey.
“I’m blessed to see him make it this far and excel. He’s been playing since he was 5 years old and he just had a (gift) for football,” she said. “And I always told him, as long as you have the grades I’ll invest in you.
As he posed for photos with Novacek, his parents and his teammates, Ward stood in the gym and took it all in with his next goal still on his mind.
“This is one of my biggest accomplishments yet,” he noted. “But I want to try and get all-state D-lineman.”
