Neil Searcy witnessed 10 seniors from his very first class as head coach of the Kangaroos sign their national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon in the Killeen auditorium.
“I’m excited for them,” Searcy said. “It’s a great day for these young men, their families and our program.
“I’ve said it before, but I’m like a proud papa since seeing these guys go from their freshman year to this point and see some of their goals come true.”
Rezolution Prep Academy in Arlington received commitments from Demariontae Moore, Carlos Thomas and Taluai Hisatake.
Dinev Rosales is a deep snapper and inked his letter to Texas Wesleyan.
Defensive back Willie McGee committed to play for NCAA Division II Angelo State, and Tavion Grant committed to NCAA Division I Morehead State.
Chris Ingram isn’t going far as he committed to play for the Division III National Champion Crusaders at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Despite only playing defense last year, lineman Timothy Twilley signed to play for Division I Stephen F. Austin.
D.J. Doremus and Raquan Thompson each signed their commitment letters to their respective schools in December but took part in the national event with their teammates.
Dormeus committed to play for Houston Baptist, while Thompson signed with Tulsa.
“When they go off to college, it’s going to be a challenge,” Searcy said. “The higher you go up, the more there are going to be challenges, but you always have to remember the things you were taught by your coaches and your parents.
“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do, and these kids are the tough people, and I’m excited for the opportunity that they’re going to have.”
