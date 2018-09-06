Killeen is looking to avenge last week’s loss with a victory in its home opener tonight against Cedar Park Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.
“We let that one get away,” Kangaroos head coach Neil Searcy said of his team’s season-opening 21-14 loss to Round Rock Stony Point last Friday in Austin.
Despite a strong performance, it wasn’t enough to stop the Tigers from making three, late scoring drives in the fourth quarter.
Junior quarterback James Terry, who led the Kangaroos’ junior varsity team last season, adjusted to the pressure of being on varsity by completing 15 of 31 passes for 190 yards to go with a rushing touchdown.
Kadarius Marshall, a sophomore, first-year varsity running back, had 16 rushes for 134 yards, and junior receiver Nate Kamper had five receptions for 98 yards, while senior D.J. Dormeus added another 56 yards receiving.
Defensively, Killeen is led by senior Raquan Thompson and junior Amir Ward, who both recorded a sack against the Tigers. Timothy Twilley, a senior, also recorded two sacks for the Kangaroos.
In the first quarter, the Kangaroos used an eight-play drive to set up Terry for a two-yard run into the end zone.
In the second half, Killeen pulled ahead with a 17-play, 99-yard drive culminating with a nine-yard touchdown by Marshall.
This will serve as the Kangaroos’ final opportunity to fine tune before opening District 12-6A play next week against Waco Midway.
