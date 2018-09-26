The Killeen Lady Roos swept the Waco Lady Lions 25-20, 25-12, 25-12 at Killeen Tuesday night. The Lady Roos showed resilience after losing junior outside hitter Rhepsey Wyman to an injury during practice Saturday. As a result, coach Crystal Bennett had to move three of her players to positions they haven’t played in a while.
“Meca … Mecaela (Modacure)… she actually is our libero, and she went to the outside to play outside hitter for us,” Bennett said. “She has not played that position all season.”
Other position changes were junior Dasani Vaughters playing libero, a position she has never played, and junior Areta Maugaotega, normally a setter, moving to play outside hitter.
All of the positional adjustments took place Monday.
After a hard-fought first set, the Lady Roos found their groove.
Trailing 8-7 in the second set, Killeen got a big kill by senior Meagan Henderson. The Lady Roos then went on a streak of 13 consecutive points, including four aces by Vaughters. The second set also included multiple kills by Maugaotega.
In the third set, the Lady Roos went on similar scoring streaks, including more aces by Vaughters and multiple kills by senior Da’Via McIver.
Vaughters led the charge with eight aces, while senior Takara Everett, McIver, Henderson and Modacure added one ace each. On the attack, Henderson led the Lady Roos with eight kills, Maugaotega added seven, Everett and McIver tallied five each, sophomore Kaila Robinson had two, and Modacure added one. Henderson also led Killeen with 18 assists. Two Lady Roos recorded solo blocks. Robinson blocked two and McIver blocked one.
“I’m proud of them for stepping up,” Bennett said.
“And that’s what I’ve been telling them. Girls that haven’t been in certain positions stepped up and did what I asked them to do.”
This was the first 12-6A win for Killeen since defeating Waco on Aug. 21. The Lady Roos (2-7, 12-6A) will look to keep the momentum going when they play Harker Heights (2-7, 12-6A) in Killeen on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
