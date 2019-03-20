WACO — With a runner on third, a high pitch allowed the final score of the game to come across for Waco High. Unfortunately for Killeen, this was a theme that repeated itself and resulted in a 14-4 loss on the road.
Catcher Rhepsey Wyman connected with a high fastball during the fifth inning and sent it over the centerfield wall for a home run. Wyman was one of just three Lady Roos to record a hit during the game.
Killeen (1-7 12-6A) started the game solid offensively and held a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.
With an opportunity to get out of the first inning flawless, an error allowed a Lady Lion to score.
A shot back to the pitcher on the following pitch closed the inning and Killeen held a 2-1 lead.
Disaster struck in the second inning as pitching woes and errors allowed Waco (2-6 12-6A) to score nine runs.
“Waco High hit the ball well tonight. I don’t know how many hits they got, but it was a lot,” said Killeen head coach Randy James. “I think it will be a different ballgame once we get back on some dirt.”
“For most of these girls it was the first time to play on an all-turf field, not that it’s an excuse, but it’s just a little something different to get used to.”
The momentum seemed to evaporate, but pitcher Ayalyn James allowed only one hit during the third inning.
“We talked and she (Ayalyn) said she was all right,” said James. “She was trying to fight and figure out where the umpire’s strike zone was compared to where we want the ball pitched.
“It was just making some little adjustments.”
It will be important for Killeen to have a short memory and regroup.
“We have to come back tomorrow and keep working, because (Waco) Midway is a great ball club,” said James. “We’re going to ask the girls to do some things and play some positions they haven’t played before and play the rest of the year that way.
Killeen will be in action again Friday as they head back to Waco to play second-place Midway.
DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 4, Waco Midway 1
- Harker Heights 5, Shoemaker 1
- Waco 14, Killeen 4
- Temple 14, Copperas Cove 3
