Kolbe Penick scored a career-high 22 points but the short-handed Lampasas boys basketball team fell 68-49 at Georgetown East View in a season-opener Saturday.
Penick made four 3-pointers to help him top his previous career-best outing of 12 points. Freshman Quinn Pace added nine points for the Badgers.
Lampasas played with only three players who have varsity experience: Penick, Qadir Tolliver (six points) and Raven Wade (two). Five key players remain with the Badgers’ playoff-bound football squad.
The Badgers cut a 25-point deficit to 11 with 2 minutes remaining before the Patriots extended the lead down the stretch.
The Badgers travel to Glen Rose on Tuesday.
Ex-Roo Long leads UMHB men over Texas Lutheran 90-87
The Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team got a huge day from Brian Long and a key 3-pointer from Sam Moore as the Cru topped Texas Lutheran 90-87 Saturday afternoon in Seguin.
Long, a former Killeen High star, finished with a career-high 41 points on 18-of-20 shooting from the field. Moore added 19 points and Long’s former Roo teammate Demarius Cress chipped in with 12.
UMHB improved to 2-0 with the win. The Bulldogs were playing their season opener.
TLU tied the game at 87 on a layup with 1:11 remaining. After a pair of misses, Moore buried the go-ahead 3 with 14 seconds left to play. The Bulldogs had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but missed on a desperation 3.
The Cru had trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half before storming back to grab the late lead.
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SCORES
- Belton 68, Bastrop 62
- Georgetown East View 68, Lampasas 49
Mansfield Summit Tip-Off
- Harker Heights 79, Mansfield Lake Ridge 72
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Lampasas 60, Brady 22
Austin Bowie Be-YOU-tiful Classic
- Killeen 41, SA Reagan 28
Copperas Cove Bush’s Chicken Classic
Championship game
- San Angelo Central 34, Belton 28
Third-place game
- Copperas Cove 79, FW Trimble Tech 60
