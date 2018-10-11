An old rivalry was reignited Thursday night, and another chapter was added to the story as Temple defeated Killeen 35-13 in the teams’ first encounter since 2013.
Both teams had errors early, but the Wildcats capitalized in the first half, putting up 21 points despite fumbling five times in the half with two being recovered by Killeen junior Amir Ward.
Midway through the second quarter, Taluai Hisatake intercepted a long pass from Temple quarterback Jared Wiley in the end zone, allowing James Terry to move the Kangaroos (4-3, 3-2 District 12-6A) down the field before finding Kadarius Marshall at the 30-yard line.
The running back dodged a pair of defenders and ran into the end zone to put Killeen on the scoreboard for the first time with less than a minute left in the first half.
Temple (6-0, 4-0) blocked the extra point attempt and held a 21-6 lead over Killeen going into halftime.
Wiley started the second half by completing a 45-yard pass to Montavian Carlysle for a touchdown, extending Temple’s lead to 28-6.
Then, Marshall ran 12 yards into the end zone for another touchdown to pull Killeen within 15 points, 28-13, in the middle of the third quarter.
Temple returns home to face Ellison next week, while Killeen hits the road to face Belton.
