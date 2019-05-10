Killeen High’s Colin Price and Vodrick Carter are determined to represent the city of Killeen all the way to the winner’s podium today at the state track meet in Austin.
The Kangaroos had the two athletes qualify for three events, but that was the plan from the start of the season.
“Coming into the season, we knew that Colin and Vodrick had a good chance of making it all the way to state,” said Gregory Russell, Killeen’s head track coach. “Week in and week out they put up marks and now have reached state and national rankings.”
The plan throughout the season was simple for Price and Carter — stay healthy. They did. And now they are among the final nine in their respective events chasing a gold medal.
“We just focused on keeping them injury-free,” Russell noted. “That way they can compete.
“We knew that if they could make it to regionals, they would have a good chance to qualify for state.”
The two Roos stuck to the plan and stayed the course as they spent the past couple of months setting goals and consistently reaching them.
“Both kids, every meet, they won their event pretty much,” Russell said. “At regionals, that was the first time Carter finished second in the triple jump.”
Although Carter won the triple jump at the Texas Relays, the Killeen senior took silver at the regional competition behind Ellison junior Stacy Brown.
“With Killeen and Ellison, we all go against each other during the year,” Russell said. “But once we make postseason, it’s about cheering for all the kids because it’s about our city.
“To have two kids from Killeen who made it out of regionals, it would be awesome for both kids to be on the podium. That would shine a great light on the talent of from our part of Central Texas.”
Price will compete in both the long jump and the 110-meter hurdles.
Price, a senior, signed with the University of Houston on May 1.
Price won both the long jump and the 110 hurdles at regionals at the end of April.
The two Roos head into the state competition today with a game plan set.
“First thing we want is for them to make the podium, to the top three,” Russell said. “They’re already among the nine best in the state of Texas, let’s go and win.”
TODAY'S AREA STATE TRACK PARTICIPANTS
- 8:40 a.m. — Jaci McGregor, Salado, 4A girls 3,200 meters
- 9 a.m. — Hunter Haas, Salado, 4A boys 3,200
- 10:30 a.m.— Kyle Stifflemire, Gatesville, 4A boys pole vault
- 11:30 a.m. — Colin Price, Killeen, 6A boys long jump
- Noon — Sage Carson, Gatesville, 4A girls discus
- 1 p.m. — Jordan Morse, Gatesville, 4A girls pole vault
- 4:45 p.m. — Stacy Brown, Ellison; Vodrick Carter, Killeen, 6A boys triple jump
- 6 p.m. — Ikel Hernandez, Ellison, 6A boys 800
- 6:35 p.m. — Colin Price, Killeen, 6A boys 110 hurdles
- 7:35 p.m. — Lampasas, 4A boys 800 relay
- 8:35 p.m. — Cameron Everts, Lampasas; Ace Whitehead, Lampasas, 4A boys 300 hurdles
- 9:35 p.m. — Jaci McGregor, Salado, 4A girls 1,600
- 9:35 p.m. — Hunter Haas, Salado, 4A boys 1,600
- 10:05 p.m. — Lampasas, 4A boys 1,600 relay
