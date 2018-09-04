After starting District 12-6A with a road victory, Shoemaker went back to the drawing board after falling in its last two matches.
The Lady Grey Wolves (2-2 12-6A) swept the Lady Roos (1-3 12-6A) Tuesday night at Killeen, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23.
“We tweaked a few things,” Shoemaker head coach Merdith Shaw-Moore said.
But it was the advice of her staff that made the difference this week.
“Sometimes you have to listen to your assistant.”
Despite the loss, Killeen head coach Crystal Bennett was impressed with her team’s performance.
“I did go back to our old rotation,” Bennett said. “But I am proud of them. I thought they worked hard and they worked together.
“Even though it wasn’t necessarily the outcome that we wanted, it was our best game.”
Shoemaker started strong with kills from Cherith Hicks and Alexia Wilkerson.
The Lady Roos kept the score close with blocks from Kaila Robinson, Rhepsey Wyman and Da’Via McIver.
Late in the set, the Lady Grey Wolves had pulled ahead 18-15 when a serve from Areta Maugaotega was called out of bounds by the line referee.
Killeen disputed the call, believing Shoemaker had touched the ball.
After an official timeout to for the referees to discuss the call with the head ref, it was ruled no point and Maugaotega served once more.
“Play one point at a time,” Moore said of keeping her team focused through the distractions and change in call. “Some are going to go your way and some aren’t going to go your way, so just play one point at a time and see what happens in the end.”
Bennett echoed the sentiment: “It is what it is, you have to respect the calls.”
The Lady Grey Wolves didn’t let the call distract them as they went on to win the set 25-20.
Killeen found an answer to Shoemaker’s hitting with blocks from McIver and Takara Everett, and digs from Henderson and libero Mecaela Modacure kept the Lady Roos in the game.
But it wasn’t enough to slow the Lady Grey Wolves down as they took a 25-15 victory in the second set.
Miscommunication on the floor left the Lady Roos down 5-0 to start the third set before calling timeout.
“I told my three seniors to step up,” Bennett said of the timeout conversation. “Either you’re going to play or we’re not.
“They’re not doing anything. It’s our mistakes, it was us.”
The whole team stepped up as Killeen quickly tied the set 8-8 and forced the Lady Grey Wolves to call timeout.
It was a one-point game back and forth for the remainder of the set until late errors caught up to the Lady Roos as they fell 25-23.
“I’m proud of them,” Bennett noted. “Even though they lost three sets, it doesn’t reflect how hard they played.”
Wyman led the Lady Roos with six kills and three block assists. Hicks and Wilkinson recorded four kills each for the Lady Grey Wolves.
Killeen has a full week of practice with a bye on Friday before heading to Temple on Tuesday.
“We’re just going to practice,” Bennett said. “I’m going to focus on us. I’m not big on worrying about other teams.”
Shoemaker heads to Waco to face Midway on Friday before hosting Ellison on Tuesday.
TUESDAY’S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton def. Temple 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12
- No. 6 Copperas Cove def. Waco 25-7, 25-9, 25-3
- Ellison def. Harker Heights 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
- Shoemaker def. Killeen 25-20, 25-15, 25-23
- BYE: Waco Midway
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton at Ellison, 5:30 p.m.
- Harker Heights at No. 6 Copperas Cove, 5:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Waco Midway, 5:30 p.m.
- Temple at Waco, 5:30 p.m.
- BYE: Killeen
