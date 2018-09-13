Waco Midway earned a 13-10 win over Killeen on Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium but not without a fight from the Kangaroos.
After a quiet start to the game offensively, the Panthers fought their way into the end zone to pull ahead 13-3 late in the fourth quarter.
But the Kangaroos responded as quarterback James Terry connected with sophomore running back Kadarius Marshall for a 59-yard touchdown, and Killeen trailed 13-10 with just under three minutes left.
The Kangaroos could not get any closer, though.
Marshall led Killeen with 65 yards on 24 carries and added another 72 yards on four receptions, while teammate D.J. Dormeus had 60 yards on four receptions, and Willie McGee kicked for 157 yards on five punt attempts.
The Kangaroos received the ball and held possession for the first 8 minutes, 55 seconds of play. In that time they completed an 18-play, 73-yard drive to set up a field goal that put them ahead 3-0.
Midway (1-1, 1-0 District 12-6A) fought its way toward the end zone, but senior quarterback Nick Jimenez had two incomplete passes into the end zone before the Panthers tied the game with a field goal of their own.
Unable to do much to start the second quarter, Midway made its way to the 28-yard line and in sight of the end zone, but Killeen’s defense stopped them as Ta’Shoyn Johnson took down Chase Palmer for a loss of two yards, forcing Midway to punt the ball on fourth down.
After starting at the 28-yard line, Terry found Dormeus waiting on the outside for a 33-yard gain.
While the Kangaroos couldn’t capitalize on the possession, Killeen’s defense took every advantage of
Midway’s errors.
The Panthers decided to go for it on fourth down, when Jimenez scrambled up the middle for nine yards before the Kangaroos’ defense bumped him, causing a fumble, which McGee was there to recover.
Penalties kept Killeen (1-2, 0-1) from moving up the field, leading to a punt that bounced inside Midway’s 10-yard line.
On the Panthers’ first play of the possession, Jimenez launched the ball down field toward senior wide receiver Demarcus Degrate, but Killeen senior Tavion Grant intercepted the pass.
Killeen had a chance to pull ahead with another field goal late in the third quarter, but Midway blocked it to force a turnover as Za’Carius Murray recovered the ball.
The Panthers found themselves within a yard of the end zone, but the Killeen defense held them back.
Midway pulled ahead 6-3 with a field goal in the fourth quarter with 8:48 left in the quarter.
District play continues next week as the Panthers host Ellison on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while the Kangaroos travel to Copperas Cove at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.