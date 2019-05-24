The competition was heated Thursday night as the Kangaroos battled to the last play of the annual Maroon and White game.
The Roos’ White Team won 24-21 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The White team led 21-7 at halftime and held that lead throughout the third quarter, but the Maroon Team fought back in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Kadarius Marshall and Emory Arther scored touchdowns in the Maroon’s late surge.
“They really fought hard and got after it,” head coach Neil Searcy said of both sides. “And I’ve seen that from them all spring practice.
“It was good to get out here tonight in a game atmosphere and see them perform.”
After taking a quick 14-0 lead by the middle of the first quarter, the White Team extended its lead as Milan Kemp-Murray returned a fumble by Maroon quarterback Xavion Walker from the 45-yard line.
Kemp-Murray broke away before the offensive line could recover and ran the ball straight into the end zone to give the White team a 21-0 lead.
The Killeen football coaching staff selected the players for each team in a draft held Tuesday.
“We do things a bit different,” Searcy said of the draft. “So our team is really split up.”
Down, but with plenty of time to work, the Maroon team found an answer as Tyquan Scoby intercepted a pass from James Terry intended for Devontay Monroe.
Scoby returned the ball for a 45-yard touchdown that put the Maroon team on the board for the first time with four and a half minutes left in the first half of the abbreviated game.
Terry continued to throw deep passes to his receivers, but the Maroon defense stopped the White Team from adding to the score before the half ended.
Fumbles continued to plague the Maroon Team with the White team often recovering them.
Although it was an intrasquad game, the level of competition, mixed with bragging rights, had tensions running high. Various penalties were called on both teams throughout the night.
“I like to see them play with that kind of emotion,” Searcy said. “Because if they will play with that kind of emotion against one another, well, when we play against someone else I hope we turn it up 10 times because you have to play this game with some sort of emotion.
“I was pleased with the scrimmage overall and the most important thing is that we came out injury free.”
