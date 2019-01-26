LIBERTY HILL — Lampasas gave up the game’s first six points, and the Badgers’ deficit simply continued to grow.
Lampasas scored three consecutive points after Class 4A No. 17 Liberty Hill’s initial outburst, but that was as close as it got, and the Panthers won 69-41 on Friday.
The Panthers responded to Lampasas’ buckets with 16 unanswered points before taking a 22-5 advantage into the second quarter, where they outscored the Badgers 19-7, including a 17-1 run.
Liberty Hill’s lead swelled to 42 points, 58-16, in the third quarter before Kolbe Penick hit a 3-pointer to end the Panthers’ 7-0 run.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Lampasas (13-13, 1-4 District 27-4A) trailed by the game’s largest margin at 44 points, 67-23, before the Badgers closed the game by scoring 18 of the contest’s final 20 points.
Penick scored a game-high 17 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, for Lampasas, while teammates Nate Borchardt and Asiel Gary had nine points each.
Four players recorded double-digit points for Liberty Hill (24-5, 5-0).
The Badgers will look to rebound Tuesday, when they host Taylor.
FRIDAY'S 27-4A SCORES
- No. 17 Liberty Hill 69, Lampasas 41
- Salado 67, Austin Eastside Memorial 36
- Taylor 51, Burnet 43
