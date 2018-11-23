AUSTIN — La Vernia did it again.
In a rematch of Lampasas’ last trip to the second round of the postseason in 2011, the Bears repeated history by eliminating the Badgers from the Class 4A, Division I playoffs with a 28-21 victory.
La Vernia quarterback Clayton Chadwick scored three touchdowns in a 6-minute span bridging the third and fourth quarters to guide the Bears.
The Badgers led 14-7 with 5 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Chadwick scored on runs of 50, 12 and 71 yards, with his final outburst giving La Vernia (11-1) its first lead of the game with 10:21 left on the clock.
Chadwick completed 12 of 26 passes for 148 yards and ran for 285 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries.
Early in the game, however, Lampasas sophomore quarterback Ace Whitehead delivered.
Playing at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, the quarterback completed 6 of 11 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 35 yards and a score on three carries in the first half.
Lampasas (7-5) opened the game with a 12-play, 96-yard drive capped off by Whitehead’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Everts.
The Bears immediately responded by marching into the end zone on their first drive, tying the score 7-7 with 2 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Then the squads slowed down offensively, combining to record six scoreless possessions before Whitehead engineered an 82-yard drive punctuated by his 29-yard run across the goal line with less than two minutes until halftime.
Whitehead led Lampasas with 167 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes and carried the ball for 58 yards and a touchdown. Jack Jerome posted a team-high 64 rushing yards on 15 carries.
LA VERNIA 28, LAMPASAS 21
Lampasas 7 7 7 0 – 21
La Vernia 7 0 14 7 – 28
First Quarter
Lampasas – Cameron Everts 12 pass from Ace Whitehead (Whitehead kick), 6:38.
La Vernia – Clayton Chadwick 7 run (Brian Beltran run), 2:42.
Second Quarter
Lampasas – Whitehead 29 run (Whitehead kick), 1:59.
Third Quarter
La Vernia – Chadwick 50 run (Beltran kick), 4:14.
Lampasas – Everts 34 pass from Whitehead (Whitehead kick), 1:55.
La Vernia – Chadwick 12 run (Beltran kick), 0:14.
Fourth Quarter
La Vernia – Chadwick 71 run (Beltran kick), 10:21.
LHS LV
First Downs 11 18
Total Yards 305 462
Rushes-Yards 30-138 36-314
Passing Yards 167 148
Comp-Att-Int 11-23-0 12-26-0
Punts-Avg. 8-41.4 4-38.5
Return Yards 96 71
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 11-103 9-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Lampasas – Jack Jerome 15-64, Whitehead 7-58, Landon Irvin 4-8, Everts 4-8. La Vernia – Chadwick 23-285, Diego Mendoza 13-29.
PASSING: Lampasas – Whitehead 11-23-0-167. La Vernia – Chadwick 12-26-0-148.
RECEIVING: Lampasas – Everts 4-110, Owen Davis 2-24, Brenton Webb 2-19, Jerome 2-10, Clayton Bever 1-4. La Vernia – Daryl Dulak 6-75, Kyle Gates 2-33, Nick Schrader 2-22, Beltran 1-10, Zach Scott 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: La Vernia, 32 (WL).
