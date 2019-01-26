LIBERTY HILL — Lampasas’ 20-year skid is over.
The Lady Badgers earned their first victory against Liberty Hill since 1999 on Friday evening, avenging a 89-27 loss inside the same gymnasium last season.
Early on, however, it appeared Lampasas would be forced to wait for the historic moment.
Liberty Hill pulled away to a 13-6 lead after scoring the final five points of the first quarter, and the Lady Panthers extended their advantage to 13 points, 27-14, after eight unanswered points in the second period.
The Lady Badgers pulled within single digits, though, by closing the half with a 4-0 run to make the score 26-18.
And after the break, Lampasas (26-5, 5-2 District 27-4A) maintained its momentum.
Paced by Kamri Corbin, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter, the Lady Badgers dominated, using 15-2 and 9-0 runs to take control, and despite a late 8-3 outburst, Liberty Hill (15-17, 6-1) could not rally.
Jelecia Magee-Hodges scored a game-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds, while teammate Diane Hurst added a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win.
Lampasas will look to build on the victory Tuesday, when it hosts Taylor.
(0) comments
