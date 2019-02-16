CEDAR CREEK — Outside of the outcome, Mark Myers could not ask for anything more.
On the heels of Lampasas’ first playoff victory in two decades, the Lady Badgers found themselves trailing No. 15 El Campo by 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Facing the end of its historic season, however, Lampasas rallied.
The Lady Badgers used a 16-1 outburst to rally within a single point late in the contest, but they could not complete the comeback, losing the area-round game 65-63.
Despite the outcome, Lampasas’ head coach admitted having no complaints about his players’ resiliency.
“It’s a loss,” Myers said, “and all my girls are crying their eyes out, which is understandable, but for me, I am just so proud of the comeback we made.
“I’m sad the season is over, but we did everything we could at the end, and we’ve got to take what happened here and move on, so we can go further next year.”
Early on, neither team could create any separation on the scoreboard.
The squads swapped baskets throughout the first quarter as the Lady Badgers created a slim 15-13 advantage, and the trend continued in the second period until the Lady Ricebirds began distancing themselves.
Leading 20-19, El Campo (32-2) embarked on a 14-1 run to create a double-digit cushion, 34-20, before Lampasas scored six of the half’s final eight points to pull within 36-28.
The Lady Badgers could not maintain the momentum, though, posting just eight points in the third period, and soon, the cushion inflated to 56-39 early in the fourth quarter.
“El Campo looked good on video,” Myers said, “but they didn’t look that good, move that well and anticipate that many passes as we saw.
“They had some strange-looking shots, but they went in and that’s all that matters.”
But with their season on the line, the Lady Badgers exploded behind the senior trio of Kamri Corbin, Jelecia Magee-Hodges and Diane Hurst. Magee-Hodges posted seven of her 17 points in the final period, Hurst scored five of her team-high 22 points in the period, and Corbin recorded 12 of her 15 points in the quarter, including a layup to make the score 60-59 with approximately a minute remaining in regulation.
Lampasas (29-7) did not get any closer, though, as the Lady Ricebirds closed the game with a surge, and the Lady Badgers’ hopes of encountering District 27-4A rival Burnet in the third-round ended with Hurst’s desperation 3-pointer from past halfcourt missing the target.
“All we needed was two more plays to go our way during the course of the game,” Myers said. “We’re not making excuses ... but it just came down to little things.
“It wasn’t due to our effort, but if we want to win big games, then we have to do the little things.”
Now, Lampasas must look to build on the season, which included multiple appearances in the state rankings, its first victory against perennial power Liberty Hill since 1999 and the first playoff win in 20 years, without six seniors. Along with Hurst, Corbin and Magee-Hodges, Paige Linney, Paige Yancy, Brenda Lowery and Maddy Kajs each played the final game of their high school careers.
“They all bought in to what I want to do and believed in what I wanted to do,” Myers said, “and then, they went out and executed it. When the seniors do that, everybody else sees it, and it catches on.
“We would not have been here without each one of those seniors.”
