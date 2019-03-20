LAMPASAS — Ryan Race is hoping for another opportunity.
Entering the regular-season finale, Lampasas was looking to upset perennial power Liberty Hill and spoil the Panthers’ run to an undefeated District 27-4A championship.
The Badgers did not accomplish the goal, falling 4-0, and now, Lampasas’ head coach knows his team must earn another shot to ruin a Liberty Hill celebration.
“We’ll see how everything shakes out,” Race said, “see what we can do in our playoff match, and hopefully, we’ll get to the second round.
“If we can go far enough, then we’ll get to see Liberty Hill again. Luckily, we’ve still got some more games to play.”
Although Lampasas wants another encounter with the Panthers, it is difficult to look beyond the first round.
While the Badgers know they are locked into the district’s third seed, they have no idea who their opening opponent will be.
With another game remaining in the schedule, the District 28-4A standings are a jumble with Fredericksburg, Wimberley, Fischer Canyon Lake or Boerne each poised to potentially face Lampasas in the bi-district round.
“The thing that I’m actually very happy about is that they are all very good teams,” Race said, “but they are all team that we can beat if we play well and get a break or two.
“None of those teams have a superstar player.”
Liberty Hill, however, did.
Despite occupying the Badgers’ defensive attention for a majority of the contest, Panthers junior forward Jaron Frye scored twice in the contest, giving him 32 goals for the season.
Exactly two minutes after teammate Colton Walter recorded the match’s opening goal, Frye doubled the Badgers’ deficit on a short shot in the 23 rd minute.
Liberty Hill’s 2-0 advantage held through intermission and into the 55 th minute, but then Frye scored again, and Lampasas (7-5 27-4A) could not recover.
The Panthers added their final goal four minutes later.
“Defensively,” Race said, “we made a couple mistakes, and they resulted in goals.
“Other than that, we were pretty solid.”
The Panthers (12-0 27-4A) finished with 23 shots on goal in the victory, and while enough found the back of the net, Badgers goalkeeper Matt Cisneroz tallied 13 saves, including nine in the first half.
And Race hopes his goalkeeper continues to shine all the way until a potential rematch against Liberty Hill in the regional final.
“Matt has been a rock for us all year,” Race said. “He’s made some amazing saves.
“It’s just a blessing to have him.”
