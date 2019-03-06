LAMPASAS — For 32 minutes, Lampasas worked to build its advantage. Then, in three minutes, it was gone.
Despite producing multiple scoring opportunities, the Lady Badgers could not find the back of the net until midway through the first half. Then, it took Lampasas another dozen minutes and six shot attempts before repeating the feat.
Almost immediately, however, the cushion deflated as Jarrell completely erased the deficit by the 36th minute.
The Lady Badgers never recovered, losing 3-2, and following the defeat, Lampasas head coach Kiff Wiemers admitted his team allowed a victory to slip away.
“That second goal in particular took something out of our sails,” he said, “but at halftime, they seemed responsive. We had 40 minutes to win the game, and it was tied 0-0.
“We just needed to play like we did in the last five minutes for the whole game.”
In the final minutes of the game, with their backs against the wall, Lampasas had numerous opportunities to tie the score, including a pair of narrow misses off a single corner kick with two minutes remaining and another missed attempt moments later.
Then, with time dwindling, the Lady Badgers received three more corner kicks, but none led to a game-tying goal.
“It was a very intense game all the way through,” Wiemers said. “We just have to put away opportunities when they are there.
“I don’t know how many one-on-one opportunities we had right at the goal, but we’ve got to find the corner and put it away. So, it falls on us.”
Lampasas controlled the contest for a majority of the first half but saw four shot attempts go awry before Sydney Bunce scored from inside the goal box off a deflection.
The Lady Badgers continued to create shots, but they would not fall until Olivia Zmolik’s breakaway shot slipped past Jarrell’s goalkeeper, creating a comfortable advantage.
At least, it appeared to be.
The Lady Cougars erased the deficit by scoring two goals in the final seven minutes of the first half. The first came as a corner kick took a tight turn into the net, before Dara Martinez posted her second goal on a 20-yarder that slid into the top right corner of the goal Then, 25 minutes into the second half, Jarrell claimed control of the contest by recording its third unanswered goal off a corner kick.
Entering the evening, Lampasas (4-2-3 District 27-4A) was looking to clinch a playoff berth with a victory and an Academy loss against Liberty Hill.
But now, the Lady Badgers, who are currently fourth in the district standings, must wait to secure their postseason spot, hoping to bounce back Friday at Burnet.
“It’s going to come down to picking ourselves back up, resetting and getting back after it,” Wiemers said. “This wasn’t a horrible game, and we’re not playing bad soccer.
“We just need to put the ball away when the chances are there.”
