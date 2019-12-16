Lampasas dominated its district schedule, and it is easy to see why.
En route to capturing the program’s first district championship since 2011, the Badgers cruised past the competition, winning the five games by a combined 159 points.
And the showings certainly caught the attention of rival coaches.
Lampasas earned a trio of superlatives and placed 14 players on the first team of the recently released 14-4A, Division I All-District list.
Badgers junior quarterback Ace Whitehead received the most prestigious award, being selected as the most valuable player by a unanimous vote after breaking the school record for career passing yards.
Whitehead completed 260 of 373 attempts this season for 4,259 yards and 54 touchdowns along with rushing for 723 yards and 21 touchdowns. In district competition, he accounted for 25 total touchdowns, including
19 passing while only throwing one interception during the span.
Whitehead was not the only Lampasas player with impressive statistics, though.
Case Brister, a sophomore linebacker, recorded 211 tackles with 64 coming during district, earning him the title of co-defensive player of the year with Fredericksburg senior Cristian Avilez.
Additionally, Badgers head coach Troy Rogers was named coach of the year.
Rounding out the superlatives, Billies senior Jarrett Beard was named offensive player of the year, and Canyon Lake sophomore James Bates was named newcomer of the year.
With Whitehead spearheading the attack, seven Lampasas players were placed on the first team, including seniors Cameron Everts and Jaylon Porter, who occupied two of the three receiver slots. Everts was the team’s leading receiver, catching 90 passes for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Porter finished with 67 catches for 1,352 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Badgers junior running back Jack Jerome landed on the first team after rushing for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns, and backfield companion Daunte Cuffie (818 yards, 12 touchdowns) was placed on the first team as an offensive utility player, while Brenton Webb (383 yards, 8 touchdowns) was named a first-team tight end.
Offensive linemen Austin Kielpinski, a senior, and junior John Long completed the list for Lampasas.
Defensively, Cuffie was also awarded a spot as a linebacker with 134 tackles and six sacks, while senior Ethan Rascoe made the first team as a lineman. He finished the season with 57 tackles.
The senior tandem of Clayton Bever (63 tackles, 5 interceptions) and Koby Allen (191 tackles) made the team as defensive backs, and Isaiah Rhodes (91 tackles, 10 for a loss) was recognized as a defensive utility player.
Bever was also named to the first team as a special teams player after averaging 31.3 yards on kickoff returns, while Whitehead landed on the list as a kicker after accounting for all 115 of the Badgers’ kicking points this season.
Furthermore, Lampasas junior receiver Michael Murray Jr. and junior center Hayden Waldrip were placed on the second-team offense, while teammates Keagan Richardson, a junior linebacker, Dustin Engdahl, a senior defensive end, Owen Seaver, a junior defensive lineman, and Cade White, a junior defensive back, landed on the second-team offense.
Sophomore defensive back Dax Brookreson and sophomore offensive lineman Caden Thrift were honorable mentions for Lampasas.
ALL-DISTRICT 14-4A, DIV. I TEAM
(u)-unanimous choice
- MVP—Ace Whitehead, jr., Lampasas (u).
- Offensive MVP—Jarrett Beard, sr., Fredericksburg.
- Co-Defensive MVP—Cristian Avilez, sr., Fredericksburg; Case Brister; so., Lampasas.
- Newcomer of the Year—James Bates, so., Canyon Lake (u).
- Coach of the Year—Troy Rogers, Lampasas (u).
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
- Quarterback—Tucker Elliott, sr., Fredericksburg.
- Running backs—Marcus Escamilla, jr., Burnet; Jack Jerome, jr., Lampasas; Trey Seward, jr., Liberty Hill.
- Wide receivers—Blaine Burkhalter, sr., Burnet; Cameron Everts, sr., Lampasas; Jaylon Porter, sr., Lampasas.
- Tight ends—Brenton Webb, sr., Lampasas; Cristian Avilez, sr., Fredericksburg; Kyle Yuill, sr., Canyon Lake.
- Offensive line—Jack Gallagher, sr., Fredericksburg (u); Eric Teutsch, jr., Canyon Lake; Austin Kielpinski, sr., Lampasas; John Long, jr., Lampasas.
- Center—Austin Shepherd, sr., Fredericksburg.
- Punter—Mason Shipley, sr., Liberty Hill.
- Utility—Daunte Cuffie, sr., Lampasas; Jaxon Denton, jr., Burnet.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
- Linebackers—Devonte Miller, so., Burnet (u); Daunte Cuffie, sr. Lampasas (u); Luke Duderstadt, sr., Fredericksburg; Hunter Metzger, sr., Fredericksburg; Andon Thomas, so., Liberty Hill (u).
- Defensive ends—Walker Baty, sr., Liberty Hill; Braeden Howell, jr., Burnet (u).
- Defensive line—Davis Reeh, sr., Fredericksburg; Grishma Pun, jr., Burnet; Ethan Rascoe, sr., Lampasas; Hadley Weems, sr., Liberty Hill.
- Defensive backs—Blaine Burkhalter, sr., Burnet; Clayton Bever, sr., Lampasas; Koby Allen, sr., Lampasas; Judson Beard, so., Fredericksburg.
- Utility—Isaiah Rhodes, sr., Lampasas (u).
- Kicker—Ace Whitehead, jr., Lampasas; Mathew Shipley, jr., Liberty Hill.
- Special teams—Clayton Bever, sr., Lampasas.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
- Quarterback—Matthew Tippie, jr., Burnet.
- Running backs—Blake Simpson, jr., Liberty Hill; Dylan Ahrens, sr., Fredericksburg; Ethan Slater, sr., Canyon Lake.
- Wide receivers—Jayson Saucedo, jr., Taylor; Braydn McPherson, sr., Burnet; Mike Murray, jr., Lampasas; Judson Beard, so., Fredericksburg.
- Tight ends—Braeden Howell, jr., Burnet; Nate Hilbrich, jr., Liberty Hill.
- Offensive line—Hayden Henry, jr., Burnet; Landon West, sr., Fredericksburg; Travis Cates, sr., Fredericksburg; Keagan Klaus-Ryan, jr., Liberty Hill.
- Center—Hayden Waldrip, jr., Lampasas.
- Punter—Rob Zuberbueler, jr., Fredericksburg; Reece Gensler, sr., Taylor.
- Utility—Jeremy Greene, so., Canyon Lake.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
- Linebackers—Rob Zuberbueler, jr., Fredericksburg; Keagan Richardson, jr., Lampasas; Ethan Sanchez, jr., Taylor; Preston Shephard, jr., Liberty Hill.
- Defensive ends—Dustin Engdahl, sr., Lampasas; Jack Gallagher, sr., Fredericksburg.
- Defensive line—Hudson Duke, jr., Canyon Lake; Owen Seaver, jr., Lampasas; Brant Sasko, sr., Fredericksburg; Zachary Wubbolding, so., Fredericksburg.
- Defensive backs—Isaac Rivera, jr., Taylor; Jesse Laidler, so., Burnet; Cade White, jr., Lampasas; Jarrett Beard, sr., Fredericksburg; Drake Oberpriller, sr., Liberty Hill.
- Utility—Isaiah Rhodes, sr., Lampasas (u).
- Kicker—Aaron Cordero-Rojas, jr., Fredericksburg.
- Special teams—Luke Kiser, jr., Burnet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.