Eli Pittman scored 21 points and the Salado boys basketball team outscored Holland 40-6 in the second half of an 83-25 victory on Tuesday night in Holland.
Sammy Brown made four 3-pointers and had 14 points for the Eagles (9-1). Pittman had three triples.
Holland managed only two baskets and a free throw after a 29-point first half.
All 10 Salado players in the game scored at least four points. The Eagles haven't lost since their season opener Nov. 13 at Lorena.
LAMPASAS 74, BRADY 47: At Lampasas, Michael Murray scored 18 points, Kolbe Penick added 15 and the Badgers beat Brady for the second time in five days.
Freshman Nate Borchardt (three 3-pointers), Raven Wade and Asiel Gary (seven rebounds) each added nine points.
Lampasas (6-5) beat Brady 52-46 on Thursday at the Brady tournament.
TUESDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Lampasas 74, Brady 47
- Salado 83, Holland 25
- Taylor 58, Gatesville 53
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 66, Belton 55
- Killeen 69, Copperas Cove 66
- Shoemaker 70, Temple 37
- Waco Midway 51, Ellison 50
TUESDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 40, Harker Heights 33
- Copperas Cove 64, Killeen 46
- Temple 47, Shoemaker 36
- Waco Midway 46, Ellison 35
