LIBERTY HILL — After a slow start, Lampasas finished fast.
Competing at the area meet for District 27-4A and District 28-4A, the Badgers qualified for just one event at the upcoming Region IV-4A meet during Monday’s morning blocks of field events.
Once the meet transitioned to the track, however, Lampasas hit its stride.
The Badgers placed in the top four of seven events, including all three relays, advancing multiple athletes one step closer to the state meet.
Lampasas captured a pair of gold medals in the 800-meter relay and the 1,600 relay as Dylan Alpha, Thomas Cavalieri, Brady Carroll and Clayton Bever combined to post a time of 1 minute, 29.29 seconds in the 800 relay before Cameron Everts, Luke Palacios and Ace Whitehead joined Cavalieri to finish the 1,600 relay in 3:20.39.
Additionally, the Badgers’ quartet of Case Brister, Alpha, Jason Andrews and Carroll placed third in the 400 relay with a time of 43.90.
Individually, Palacios advanced to regionals in two events, finishing second in the 200 (23.14) and fourth in the 400 (50.40), while Alpha was fourth in the 100 (11.04).
In the 300 hurdles, Everts (40.19) and Whitehead (40.70) claimed the top two spots to qualify for regionals, and Koby Allen earned the Badgers’ lone regional berth in a field event, placing second in the discus with a throw measuring 146 feet, 9 inches.
Salado took command in the distance-running events with state cross country qualifier Hunter Haas winning the 3,200 (10:15.89) and placing second in the 1,600 (4:38.42), while teammate Logan Rickey was third in the 800 with a time of 2:05.12.
In field events, Cade Scallin and Reid Vincent advanced to regionals. Vincent cleared 22 feet, 0.5 inches to place second in the long jump, and Scallin posted a height of 6-0 to finish fourth in the high jump, narrowly beating out teammate Zack Shaver (5th, 5-10).
For the Lady Eagles, Elizabeth Ford was responsible for the team’s only top-four finish in a field event, placing fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 34-11.75.
Ford was also part of Salado’s gold-medal winning 400 relay team, joining Angie Sanders, Breigh Oliver and Regina Deen to complete the race in 50.50. Deen was also fourth in the 100 (12.72).
Jaci McGregor, a sophomore, will compete in a pair of events at regionals after placing third in the 1,600 and 3,200. McGregor had a time of 12:00.22 in the 3,200 and 5:24.37 in the 1,600.
Two Lady Badgers will continue their seasons at the regional meet after Elizabeth Groves was fourth in the discus (113-4), edging out fifth-place Landry Rogers (112-3), of Salado, and Victoria Renteria was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.75).
The Lady Eagles narrowly missed out on several other events as well with Presley Maddux (pole vault, 9-0), Nena Vero (800, 2:29.50), Samantha Vargas (400, 1:01.89), Avery Fossum (300 hurdles, 49.93) and Anna Lesley (1,600, 5:42.06) each placing fifth.
The regional meet, where the top two finishers in each event qualify for state, will be held at Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium on April 26-27. The two-day state meet begins May 10 at Austin.
