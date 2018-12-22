En route to reaching the Class 4A state championship, Liberty Hill dominated District 14-4A, Division I, and the Panthers were rewarded all but one of the all-district superlatives.
Lampasas sophomore quarterback Ace Whitehead, however, earned the remaining reward.
After producing 3,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns with only four interceptions and guiding the Badgers into the playoffs for the first time since 2011, Whitehead was named all-district offensive player of the year.
He was not the only Lampasas player recognized, though.
Sophomore running back Jack Jerome, junior receivers Cameron Everts and Jalen Porter and lineman Austin Kielpinski each landed on the first team offense, while teammates Landon Irvin, a senior linebacker, junior lineman Duston Engdahl and junior defensive back Koby Allen were placed on the first team defense.
Lampasas offensive lineman John Long, junior defensive end Ethan Rascoe and junior defensive back Clayton Bever were placed on the second team.
Lampasas finished the season with an overall record of 7-5, including a 4-1 showing in district with its lone loss coming on the road against undefeated champion Liberty Hill.
The Badgers defeated Freeport Brazosport 42-35 in their playoff return before falling in the second round to La Vernia 28-21.
The Panthers, who lost the state-title game against Waco La Vega 35-21 on Friday, received four superlatives and had a dozen players land on the offensive or defensive first team.
Kyle Harrison, a senior, was named most valuable player, while teammate Kory Schmidt received the award as defensive player of the year.
Additionally, Trey Riley was named newcomer of the year, and Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker was named coach of the year.
