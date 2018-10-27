LAMPASAS — Ace Whitehead completed 15 of 24 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns and the Lampasas Badgers rolled to a victory over the visiting Taylor Ducks on Friday.
Whitehead also ran for 56 yards and a score.
With the win, the Badgers evened their record at 4-4 in moved into a tie for second place in District 14-4A, Div. I.
Coming off of a 55-27 loss at No. 3 Liberty Hill last week, Lampasas bounced back in a big way.
Lampasas looked sharp in all facets of the game. The Badgers and Ducks traded opening-drive touchdowns. Lampasas opened the scoring with a 17-yard pass from Whitehead to a wide-open Brenton Webb. The drive covered 45 yards in eight plays.
Taylor bounced back on the next drive, going 76 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a 1-yard run by Jason Martinez. The extra point was no good, and the score stood 7-6 in favor of the Badgers.
After trading punts on the next four drives, Lampasas got back on the board with a 4-yard scamper by Jack Jerome. Whitehead got his second touchdown pass of the first half with 1:27 left in the second quarter, a 43-yard pass to a wide-open Jerome on a wheel route. The scores pushed the Badgers’ lead to 21-6. Taylor drove to the 10-yard line quickly, but Lampasas forced three consecutive incompletions to preserve the 21-6 lead.
Taylor came out strong in the second half, taking its opening drive 64 yards in seven plays. Jailen Tealer punched it in with a 7-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion attempt was no good, and Lampasas held a 21-12 lead.
After a few punts back-and-forth, Lampasas got back on the board with 8:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. Whitehead provided his third touchdown of the game, a 74-yard pass to Michael Murray.
Taylor cut the deficit to 28-20 on the next drive, but Lampasas iced the game with two more touchdowns: a 4-yard run by Whitehead and a 48-yard run by Cameron Everts.
Koby Allen capped the night with an interception at the 1-yard line with only a few seconds left.
Jerome had 66 yards rushing and a touchdown, and 57 yards receiving and a touchdown. Everts added 58 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jaylon Porter had 78 yards receiving.
Lampasas takes to the road in a big game against Canyon Lake on Friday. Previously undefeated Canyon Lake lost to Fredericksburg 21-14 on Friday and dropped into a tie with the Badgers in the district. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.
FRIDAY'S DISTRICT 14-4A, DIV. I SCORES
- Fredericksburg 21, Fischer Canyon Lake 14
- Lampasas 42, Taylor 20
- Liberty Hill 62, Burnet 25
FRIDAY, NOV. 2
- Burnet (2-6, 0-3) at Fredericksburg (4-4, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.
- Lampasas (4-4, 2-1) at Fischer Canyon Lake (7-1, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
- Liberty Hill (6-1, 3-1) at Taylor (3-5, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.
