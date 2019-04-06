AUSTIN — Lampasas’ confidence is high.
After starting District 27-4A play with an undefeated record through the first four games, the Badgers extended the streak Friday evening, cruising to a 22-0 victory in four innings against Austin Eastside Memorial.
Now, entering the second half of district tied with Liberty Hill atop the standings, Lampasas left fielder Ace Brooks admits the team possesses a strong belief in its ability.
“We feel great right now,” he said. “We believe we are a really solid team, and we think we can go pretty deep in the playoffs.
“We all love baseball a lot, and it’s fun anytime we step out on the field together.”
Lampasas centerfielder Ace Whitehead agreed.
“We know we’re good,” the sophomore said. “We’ve got some tough opponents coming up, but I feel like we’re ready.
“It’s just going to come down to putting together good practices and hitting the ball.”
The Badgers had no issues finding their offensive rhythm against the Panthers.
En route to collecting 15 hits, Lampasas (14-10, 5-0) posted four runs in each of the first two innings before producing a nine-run outburst in the third inning to virtually secure the outcome.
And almost everyone produced in the outing.
Whitehead went 4 for 4, Logan Coleman was 2 for 3 with a double, Jon Davis collected a pair of hits, Hayden Hammerschmidt finished with three RBIs and Brooks posted two hits, including a triple. Additionally, Hunter Rebando and Austin Hilgenberg each tallied a triple for the Badgers.
“It was just going and going and going,” Lampasas head coach Shane Doege said. “It really is contagious, and when these guys start hitting the ball, the merry-go-round starts, and it is a lot of fun.”
Soon, however, the Badgers will truly be tested.
Following Tuesday’s series closer against Eastside Memorial (1-13, 0-5), Lampasas concludes its district schedule with a pair of games against Salado before playing its final two games against No. 9 Liberty Hill.
While it will not be easy to maintain their undefeated district record, Doege believes the Badgers have been preparing all season for this challenge.
“We started talking early on about how we don’t care about anything until district starts,” he said. “Our focus has been on making sure we were ready for every district ballgame.
“So far, we’ve done that.”
Before Lampasas can be tested by Salado or Liberty Hill, though, the Badgers must survive a rematch with Eastside Memorial and maintaining their concentration will be critical.
“It is definitely difficult to keep the same level of focus against a team after beating them 22-0,” Doege said. “They’re going to have their top pitcher going on Tuesday, and in baseball, the guy on the mound has a lot of say.
“We’re going to have to make sure we’re ready.”
