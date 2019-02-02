BURNET — Lampasas’ playoff hopes came to an abrupt end.
Facing a must-win situation, the Badgers could not produce offensively, allowing Burnet to open the game with 10 unanswered points en route to a 45-20 victory on Friday.
Lampasas senior Qadir Tolliver halted the Bulldogs’ initial run with a basket, but it proved to be the Badgers’ only points of the period, and Burnet (18-13, 4-3 District 27-4A) took an 18-2 advantage into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs carried a 25-6 cushion into halftime and it grew to 35-6 before Lampasas scored its only four points of the period in the final 60 seconds.
Lampasas closed the game with its most productive quarter, scoring eight of its fourth-quarter 10 points at the free-throw line.
Kolbe Penick led the Badgers in defeat, scoring seven points to go with seven rebounds, while teammates Asiel Gary and Tolliver posted four points apiece.
Playing for pride, Lampasas (13-15, 1-6) will look to bounce back Tuesday, when it hosts Austin Eastside Memorial.
