Kolbe Penick scored 17 points and Lampasas snapped a three-game, season-opening losing streak with a 51-36 win over Bandera on Monday in the Badgers’ home opener.
Bandera (1-2) led 8-6 after the opening period, but the Badgers (1-3) took command in the second quarter and led 26-18 at halftime. Lampasas started the second half with a 10-0 run.
Raven Wade and freshman Nate Borchardt each scored 10 for Lampasas. Wade also grabbed eight rebounds.
Penick added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Qadir Tolliver had eight points, four rebounds and three assists in a little over half before leaving with a shoulder ailment.
Bandera’s Justin Raitz led all scorers with 19 points.
Lampasas coach Aaron Nuckles liked his team’s defensive effort.
“Anytime you hold someone in the 30s, you’re doing something right.”
The Badgers return to action this morning at 11:15 at home against Brownwood.
Pittman leads Salado boys in rout of Rosebud-Lott
Salado’s Eli Pittman scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in a huge third quarter for the Eagles in a 67-39 home rout of Rosebud-Lott on Monday.
Zach Shaver added 12 points for Salado (2-1). Peyton Miller and Jeremy Jarvis each had eight. Cade Scallin and Reece Brown added seven apiece.
Salado led 27-15 at halftime, then scored 30 points in the third period to stretch the lead to 57-27. Pittman made three of his four 3-pointers in the quarter.
LAMPASAS 51, BANDERA 36
Bandera (36)
Neff 3, Raitz 19, Wheeler 10, Cox 2, Holland 2.
Lampasas (51)
Penick 17, Borchardt 10, Tolliver 8, Pace 4, Wade 10, Allen 2, Strickland 0.
Bandera 8 10 7 11—36
Lampasas 6 20 16 9—51
3-Point Goals—Bandera 1 (Neff), Lampasas 3 (Borchardt 2, Penick). Free throws—Bandera 9-23, Lampasas 4-8. Fouled Out—Strickland. Total Fouls—Bandera 11, Lampasas 20. Technicals—None.
Records—Bandera 1-2, Lampasas 1-3.
SALADO 67, ROSEBUD-LOTT 39
Rosebud-Lott (39)
Landrum 3, Stock 2, Truesdale 4, Hering 7, Adamez 2, Regan 21.
Salado (67)
Pittman 18, Meyer 2, Scallin 7, Miller 8, R.Brown 7, S.Brown 3, Jarvis 8, Shaver 12, Eschmann 2.
Rosebud-Lott 6 9 12 12—39
Salado 13 14 30 10—67
3-Point Goals—Rosebud-Lott 1 (Landrum), Salado 6 (Pittman 4, Scallin, S.Brown). Free throws—Rosebud-Lott 12-18, Salado 11-20. Fouled Out—Hering. Total Fouls—Rosebud-Lott 11, Salado 14. Technicals—None.
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SCORES
- Burnet 66, Belton 57, 2 OT
- Ellison 70, Pflugerville 43
- Killeen 66, 5A-No. 7 Pflugerville Connally 61
- No. 5 Lake Travis 70, Copperas Cove 45
- Lampasas 51, Bandera 36
- Salado 67, Rosebud-Lott 39
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Killeen 66, Bryan Rudder 61, OT
- No. 19 Lampasas 77, Austin Lanier 38
- No. 24 La Vernia 61, Salado 38
- Mason 56, Harker Heights 50
- Waco University 61, No. 15 Gatesville 36
