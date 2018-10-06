Hunter Haas and Jaci McGregor emerged from the Lampasas Battlin’ Badger Invitational with matching gold medals Friday.
The Salado teammates won their respective races in the Class 1A-4A division with Hass, a senior, completing the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 26.4 seconds, while the Lady Eagles sophomore crossed the finish line of the two-mile course in 11:46.4, breaking her own school record by more than 7 seconds.
With the pair of standouts setting the pace, the Eagles placed third, scoring 114 points, while the Lady Eagles (98) finished fourth.
A trio of sophomore teammates complemented Haas’ outing as Logan Rickey (fifth, 16:51.5), Grant Sellers (22nd, 18:08.7) and Trey Graham (44th, 18:54.3) followed before junior Horacio Huerta (50th, 19:05.6) completed the scoring.
Liberty Hill (34) claimed the team championship, while Austin St. Michael’s (106) placed second.
The host Badgers placed seventh with 172 points behind Hinson Cody’s 26th-place showing. The sophomore finished in 18:14.3.
A quartet of seniors rounded out the Badgers’ scoring as Qadir Tolliver (28th, 18:16.5), Flores Eric (32nd, 18:22.1), Jon Davis (48th, 19:02.8) and Daniel Lang (49th, 19:04.2) finished within 50 seconds of each other.
The Lady Eagles also navigated the terrain in a pack with the final four runners crossing the finish line within 45 seconds of one another.
Anna Lesley, a sophomore, was seventh overall with a time of 12:54.8, while teammates Catalina Langlitz (25th, 13:27.6), Avery Fossum (34th, 13:39.6) and Taylor Rich (35th, 13:39.7) followed.
The Lady Badgers were sixth, accumulating 133 points on their home course.
Taylor Moore (10th , 12:58.2) delivered Lampasas’ top showing, while Abby Valdez (18th , 13:14.0), Annabelle Brack (30th, 13:33.6), Mackenzie Best (36th, 13:40.1) and Caitlyn Townsend (47th, 14:04.1) rounded out the scoring.
St. Michael’s won the team title with 63 with points, while Liberty Hill and San Saba tied for second with 70 points apiece.
Lampasas and Salado will each return to the course Thursday for the District 27-4A meet, where the top three teams and the top 10 individuals advance to the Region IV-4A meet in Corpus Christi on Oct. 22.
