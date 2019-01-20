LAMPASAS — Whitney Doyen did not receive an opportunity. She earned it.
After a standout high school athletic career at Bruceville-Eddy, the Texas A&M graduate began her coaching career this year at Lampasas, where she serves as an assistant on the girls basketball and softball teams.
Next season, however, she will have a different title.
Despite her limited experience, Doyen was recently named the Lady Badgers head volleyball coach, and Lampasas athletic director Troy Rogers has no doubt she deserves the position.
“She jumped in full bore when we hired her,” he said. “She worked our summer conditioning program and just wanted to be a part of things and be around the kids.
“She’s not afraid to work, and she brings great energy and passion about what she’s doing. Just seeing the way she is with the kids is really exciting.”
And Doyen is anxious to validate the decision.
“I’m ecstatic to be honest,” she said. “For Lampasas ISD to have this much faith in me means the world.
“It’s beyond words to describe how excited I am. I’m just ready to get out there with the kids and start building a program, getting to know them out, and then see what we can do next year.”
In time, Doyen is confident she can create a playoff-caliber team, but history indicates a transformation will not be easy.
The Lady Badgers have not reached the postseason since 2010, and Doyen becomes the fourth head coach during the span, replacing Denise Ponder, who inherited the program three years ago.
But there is reason to believe.
Lampasas’ roster is full of underclassmen ready to blossom with only three seniors graduating from last season’s squad, while a pair of juniors — Emma Cornish and Winter Mendez — are eligible to return along with four current sophomores and three freshmen.
With a history lacking playoff appearances, talent might not be the most critical component to a turnaround, through.
“Our kids are not used to winning,” Doyen said, “but I want to make it a point to convince them they can, and they will.
“I’ve seen them play, and I know they have the ability to win. I’m going to preach to them that they can accomplish anything they put their minds too.”
As an assistant for the Lady Badgers basketball team, Doyen has seen a similar change take place after head coach Mark Myers elevated the program into the state rankings after years of struggling to be relevant.
Now, Myers believes Doyen is capable of producing a similar turnaround.
“The biggest factor for her is changing the mentality,” Myers said, “but I know she can handle it.
“She believes she can do it, she has the energy, and she will instill within those kids a desire to be successful. I really believe that.”
Although a challenge awaits, Doyen is excited she earned the opportunity.
“I love working with these kids,” Doyen said. “The thing that means the most to me is that I’m able to further my career with these kids.
“They work hard, they’re dedicated, they’re motivated, and they want to win. That’s the type of kids I want to be around and I want to build a program around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.