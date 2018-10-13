Lampasas' Ace Whitehead threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score as the Badgers opened District 14-4A, Div. I play with a 56-7 road rout of Burnet.
Whitehead did his aerial damage with just 18 throws. He completed 14 of them, including 6- and 45-yard TDs to Jaylon Porter. Cameron Everts caught TD passes of 53 and 69 yards.
Whitehead opened the scoring with a 3-yard TD run in the first quarter and the Badgers led 7-0.
Burnet quickly answered with a 50-yard TD pass from Jaxson Denton to Bradyn McPherson.
With 4:35 remaining in the opening period, Whitehead hit Porter with a 6-yard scoring pass and the Badgers ran away from there, tacking on 21 second-quarter points, including a 9-yard Everts run, for a 35-7 lead.
Giovani Beinbenu returned a fumble 91 yards to start the second-half scoring.
Jack Jerome scored on a 5-yard run with 11:02 remaining, and Whitehead booted his eighth extra point of the night to cap the scoring.
The Badgers had a 100-yard rusher and two 110-yard receivers. Jerome finished with 111 yards on 18 carries.
Everts caught four catches for 139 yards. Micheal Murphy caught four passes for 103 yards. Porter added 85 yards on five receptions.
The Badgers travel to third-ranked Liberty Hill on Friday. The Panthers rolled to a 69-7 win over Fredericksburg on Friday.
