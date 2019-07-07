LAMPASAS — The expectations changed and so did the mentality.
Lampasas entered the 2018 season with little fanfare.
In the midst of a six-year postseason drought, the Badgers were predicted to miss the playoffs once again by the highly respected prognosticators of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
But Lampasas snapped the streak and advanced to the second round before seeing its resurgent season come to a close.
Now, the Badgers are suddenly dealing with receiving unusual recognition, landing ninth in the Division I-4A preseason rankings of this year’s Texas Football publication.
No longer afterthoughts, Lampasas head coach Troy Rogers knows a collective change in attitude must accompany the sign of respect.
“We don’t want to knock on the door anymore to get invited in,” he said. “We’re just going to bust the door down.
“That’s the approach we have to take this season, because we have a tough schedule, but we’re excited for the challenge.”
The Badgers produced an overall record of 7-5 last year, including a 4-1 run through District 14-4A, and two of the players were recently honored on the Austin American-Statesman’s list of the top 50 high school athletes.
Cameron Everts, a senior receiver, landed at seventh, while junior quarterback Ace Whitehead was placed among a group of 40 other standouts.
Although all the preseason attention is uncommon in Lampasas, it is also necessary, according to senior Daunte Cuffie.
“We want this to be the expectation,” the running back said. “We want it to be normal for our program to be ranked and to go to the playoffs.
“But it is an amazing feeling to know we are getting on the map.”
The Badgers begin their trek toward the team’s first consecutive playoff berth since 1994 on Sept. 30, when they host Joshua.
Until then, Rogers refuses to allow his players to succumb to the hype.
“I respect the rankings,” he said, “and I think it is a good thing for the community and the school, but it doesn’t mean anything in the fieldhouse. My message to the kids is that we haven’t done anything to earn that yet.
“I’m excited about where we’re going, but we’re not going to look too far ahead and start thinking we’ve accomplished something we haven’t.”
Lampasas concludes its nondistrict schedule by sandwiching games at Lago Vista and Gatesville around home contests against Lorena and La Vernia, the team that rallied to knock the Badgers out of the second round of the playoffs. Then, the Badgers begin district play with No. 4 Liberty Hill’s trip to Lampasas on Oct. 18 highlighting the schedule.
If all goes according to plan, the Badgers will live up to the preseason expectations and produce a deep playoff run similar to the one Lampasas experienced in 1993, when Rogers helped guide the team to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Whitehead, however, is equally excited to see byproducts of the team’s success.
“All of us grew up here in Lampasas,” he said, “and we used to go to the games and always hear about how awful the football team was. Nobody really cared, and all we want to do is change that.
“In five years, we want Lampasas to be a good program and have all the people excited to go to the football games. That’s the main goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.