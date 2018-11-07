LAMPASAS — It might have been unusual, but not anymore.
When Mark Myers was named Lampasas head coach before last season, he inherited a program with only a single playoff appearance since 2000.
Myers’ goal was to turn the team’s fortunes around and transform the Lady Badgers into a power, and he knew there was only one way to do it.
“For us to be an elite program,” he said, “we will consistently be playing Class 5A and Class 6A schools. We’re going to be making a lot of trips into Austin instead of making trips out to the Hill Country, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but that’s not our goal.
“I don’t care if lose. We just want to get the kids better.”
The philosophy paid off Tuesday.
Class 4A Lampasas did not allow a field goal in the first quarter and cruised to a 46-24 victory against visiting Shoemaker in the Lady Grey Wolves’ season opener.
Sparked by senior post Diane Hurst, who recorded six of the Lady Badgers’ first seven points, Lampasas held a 13-2 advantage after the first quarter.
Shoemaker junior Emi’jah Spencer connected on a jumper in the opening moments of the second quarter, giving the Lady Grey Wolves their first basket, but it was not enough.
The Lady Badgers responded with a dozen unanswered points to create a 19-point cushion at 25-6, and their lead mushroomed to 26 points, 40-14.
“Our defense was the No. 1 thing,” Myers said, “and our offensive execution in the first half was on spot. It was just incredible.”
Senior guard Kamri Corbin led Lampasas (1-1), scoring a game-high 17 points to go with five steal and three rebounds, while Hurst complemented the outing with 13 points and four rebounds. Additionally, senior Jelecia Magee-Hodges finished with three points and 10 rebounds, and guard Abby Martin tallied four points, five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals for the Lady Badgers.
Jazmine Bonner, a junior, led Shoemaker with eight points and three rebounds, while Spencer had six points and five rebounds for the Lady Grey Wolves.
The Lady Badgers return to the court Saturday, looking to improve their record when host Brady, and although the Lady Bulldogs are a Class 3A program, Lampasas is not done playing teams with higher classifications.
“It’s just going to happen more and more,” Myers said. “There’s nothing wrong with playing smaller schools, but that’s not going to happen here any longer.
“We’re going to be playing all Class 5A and 6A schools eventually, and it will take some time to get used to it, but that is what we want to do.”
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Belton 42, Liberty Hill 17
- Copperas Cove 54, A&M Consolidated 52
- Ellison 54, Bryan Rudder 50
- Gatesville 53, Waco 39
- Lampasas 46, Shoemaker 24
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 60, Harker Heights 47
- Round Rock Westwood 61, Killeen 51
