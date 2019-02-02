BURNET — There was nothing Lampasas could do.
Looking to take sole possession of second place in the District 27-4A standings and avenge a home loss from earlier in the season, the No. 23 Lady Badgers had no answer for Burnet’s 3-point shooting.
The Lady Bulldogs made 13 of 27 attempts from behind the arc and were never threatened, cruising to a 66-44 victory.
Burnet lived on its deep shooting in the third quarter, scoring all 12 of its points in the period on 3-pointers and creating a 49-32 lead after seeing a 20-point lead dwindle to 37-27.
Paced by Emma Lewis’ 5-of-10 showing from behind the 3-point arc en route to a game-high 20 points, Burnet finished with as many 3-pointers as free throws in the win.
The Lady Badgers jumped out to a 6-2 advantage to open the game,
but Burnet (25-7, 7-2) responded with a 20-1 outburst, and after taking a 24-9 lead in the second quarter, the run continued.
The Lady Bulldogs’ cushion inflated to 20 points at 30-10 before Lampasas (27-6, 6-3) began to find its offensive rhythm.
The Lady Badgers recorded 14 of the game’s next 19 points before going into the third quarter trailing 37-24.
Lampasas senior guard Kamri Corbin finished with a team-high 15 points to go with eight rebounds, while teammate Diane Hurst had 13 points and five rebounds.
The Lady Badgers, who have already secured a playoff berth, will look to rebound Tuesday, when they complete their regular-season schedule with a home contest against Austin Eastside Memorial.
FRIDAY'S 27-4A GIRLS
- Burnet 66, No. 23 Lampasas 44
- No. 22 Liberty Hill 92, Austin Eastside Memorial 17
- Salado 62, Taylor 41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.