KYLE — It was not time.
Lampasas entered last season with hopes of reaching the UIL state golf tournament for a fourth consecutive season and improving on its fifth-place finish from the prior year.
But the Lady Badgers were not ready.
The program’s streak of state appearances was snapped as Lampasas failed to advance to the regional tournament after placing third at the district meet.
“We were a young team last year,” Lady Badgers junior Kirsten Richards said. “We didn’t really get along, and we had a lot of flaws. We weren’t able to just brush things off, and we’d hang onto things for hours.
“We were a team for school, but we weren’t a team that was together.”
One year, however, changed everything.
Paced by Richards, who shaved seven strokes off her opening-round score, Lampasas emerged from the Class 4A state tournament second, finishing only behind nine-time defending champion Andrews.
Lady Badgers head coach Justin Schulze describes the transformation in one word.
“Maturity,” he said. “Last year, we played with two sophomores and three freshmen, and the difference in maturity from last year to this year has allowed their athletic ability to progress.
“And that’s the same path we plan to continue down, because the more mature you are, the more together you are and the more comfortable you are as a team makes it easier for the physical attributes to take over.”
Lampasas matched its silver-medal showing from 2016 after entering the day in a pack of six teams within 10 strokes of each other.
The Lady Badgers shot a 340-338—678 at Plum Creek Golf Course to maintain their second-place position behind the Lady Mustangs (319-330—649).
Richards rallied from a first-round 84 to shoot a 77 and place seventh individually with a 161, while teammates LeeAnn Parker (83-85—168), Shaylee Wolfe (86-88—174) and Sara Olson (88-88—176) rounded out the team’s score. Kinsley Lindeman, a sophomore, posted an 87-90—177.
Midlothian Heritage (346-337—683) placed third, edging out Salado (349-338—687) by four strokes after the Lady Eagles began the day tied for fifth place.
“We talked about how we had to take it personally and better our scores if we were going to give ourselves a chance,” Salado head coach Scott Ringo said. “So, I was really pleased the girls went out and did that.
“We won three of our five pairings and beat the two teams we were playing with.”
Taylor Rich, a junior, and sophomore Maddy Bourland guided the Lady Eagles, finishing with identical 167 totals to place in an eight-way tie for 15th. Rich opened with an 84 in the first round, while Bourland shot an 83, and the pair swapped scores on Tuesday.
Salado senior Avery Hyer capped off her career with a 91-83—174 showing at state, while teammates Averie Piatt (91-88—179) and Priscilla Torczynski (92-101—193) completed the team’s rounds.
Prior to finishing within two spots of each other at state, Lampasas and the Lady Eagles spent all postseason preparing each other for the tournament. The teams occupied the top two spots at district and regionals.
With only one player graduating between the two programs, the rivalry should continue, according to Schulze.
“This is not going to stop,” he said. “Their kids know that, and my kids know that, but if competition doesn’t build success, then I don’t know what does.
“So, this is a great situation.”
GATESVILLE PLACES 11th
The Hornets’ second consecutive trip to state culminated with an 11th-place showing.
Gatesville followed its first-round score of 371 with a 380, finishing with a two-day total of 751.
Kaylan Summers, a senior, delivered the team’s top score, shaving three strokes off her opening round to post an 85-82—167 and place in a tie for 15th overall, while junior McKenna McLaughlin complemented the outing with a 92-92—184.
Atira Crouch (92-96—188) and Tatum Basham (102-110—212) rounded out the Hornets’ scoring, while freshman teammate Hailey Luensmann shot a 126-123—249 in her debut at state.
4A CHAMP SETS MORE RECORDS
Carrollton Ranchview sophomore Bohyun Park followed up her 62 with a 64 to repeat as individual champion. She won by 24 shots. Park broke her own state records with lowest first-round score (9 under), lowest second-round score (7 under) and lowest final score (16 under).
FINAL STANDINGS
- 1. Andrews 319-330—649
- 2. Lampasas 340-338—678
- 3. Midlothian Heritage 346-337—683
- 4. Salado 349-338—687
- 5. Melissa 349-345—694
- 6. Monahans 350-345—695
- 7. Argyle 347-351—698
- 8. Hardin-Jefferson 363-359—722
- 9. La Vernia 376-357—733
- 10. Caddo Mills 374-369—743
- 11. Gatesville 371-380—751
- 12. Longview Spring Hill 378-380—758
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.