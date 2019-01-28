It took 20 years to defeat Liberty Hill, but Lampasas needed just a week before returning to the state rankings.
After failing to record a victory against the Lady Panthers since 1999, including 17 consecutive defeats in district competition, the Lady Badgers snapped the skid Friday.
Behind a trio of double-digit scorers in Jelecia Magee-Hodges, Diane Hurst and Kamri Corbin, Lampasas overcame a slow start to earn a 55-46 win at Liberty Hill.
Along with elevating their spirits and their positioning in the District 27-4A standings, the victory also propelled the Lady Badgers back into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches top 25.
One week after being removed from the Class 4A poll on the heels two losses in four games, Lampasas (26-5, 5-2) returned, landing at No. 23 — one spot behind Liberty Hill.
The Lady Badgers, who climbed as high as No. 11 before sliding out of the poll, will look to maintain the momentum Tuesday, when they host Taylor at 6:30 p.m. Lampasas travels to Burnet on Friday to play the Lady Bulldogs, who fell out of the state poll after being ranked 25th last week.
Burnet defeated Lampasas 55-50 in the first encounter Jan. 15.
While the Lady Badgers leaped back into the rankings, Shoemaker maintained its position.
The Grey Wolves, who avenged their lone District 12-6A loss by beating Ellison 63-58 last week, held their spot at No. 16 in the Class 6A boys poll.
Along with a 76-49 victory at Waco on Friday, Shoemaker (26-5, 11-1) increased its win streak to eight consecutive games entering Tuesday's home contest against Waco Midway. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
The Grey Wolves play at Copperas Cove on Friday.
In District 11-6A, Rockwall stayed at No. 8 in the boys poll. The Yellowjackets will open the playoffs against a team from District 12-6A.
Gatesville is set to host Class 4A’s 24th ranked boys team Friday, when Waco Connally visits for a District 18-4A contest at 7:30 p.m.
In the girls rankings, Connally slid out of the top 25 after being No. 11 last week, but Lorena and Robinson remain from the same district. The Lady Leopards are 14th, and the Lady Rockets are 20th.
The Hornets close the regular season at Robinson on Feb. 5.
Midlothian Heritage — a potential first-round opponent in the playoffs for District 18-4A teams — ranks No. 8.
