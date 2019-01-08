Lampasas survived a pair of low-scoring quarters to earn a 49-43 victory against visiting Goldthwaite its final game before opening District 27-4A play at Taylor on Friday.
The Badgers’ offense struggled in the second and fourth periods, posting just five and six points, respectively. In contrast, Lampasas scored 18 points in the first quarter and 20 in the third quarter, but the Eagles were unable to capitalize on the Badgers’ sporadic shooting.
Kolbe Penick scored a game-high 15 points for Lampasas, while teammate Asiel Gary finished with 11 points. Additionally, Nate Borchardt tallied eight points for the Badgers.
Lampasas improved to 13-9 overall with the victory.
