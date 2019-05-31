LAMPASAS — The school year is over, but the coaching continues.
Less than a week after students were released for the summer, multiple Lampasas coaches returned to campus to instruct the first of a series of athletic camps.
Hosting kids ranging from first through ninth grade, the head coaches on hand attempted to provide the attendees with fundamental skills capable of benefiting them for years.
But Badgers head baseball coach Shane Doege admits some of his most satisfying moments have little to do with enhancing talent.
“I find myself just smiling sometimes at the things I’m getting to see at camp,” he said. “It just brings you back to the bare essentials of the game, and that’s something I never want to lose sight of — the joy of the game.
“To watch some of these third- and fourth-graders is so much fun for me. … I think about when I was young and all the joy baseball brought me, and being able to share that is priceless.”
Doege completed his fourth camp since arriving at Lampasas on Thursday, admitting participation has grown each year with 40 kids attending this year, and he correlates the increased numbers with success during the season.
The Badgers made the playoffs twice in the last three years after snapping an 11-year postseason drought, and the program advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006 this season.
It is a blueprint Lady Badgers head volleyball coach Whitney Doyen intends to replicate.
“Any time you are trying to build a program,” the first-year head coach said, “you have to start with the younger kids, helping them fall in love with the game.
“Hopefully, they get to know who I am and want to come out and play, which will help with numbers. Making sure they are enjoying it and building a sense of community for them is really important.”
Both coaches attempted to balance fun and fundamentals during the three-day camps, slightly tweaking their approaches depending on the age groups they were dealing with.
Longtime Lampasas head tennis coach Kenneth Peiser followed the same pattern.
Overseeing approximately 60 kids ranging from first- through eighth-graders during the four-day camp, Peiser split his curriculum. The younger kids’ session was full of games and competitions, and the older campers were taught specific skills and strategies.
While Peiser has dedicated his career to helping high-school students fill the holes within their games, like Doege, he relishes moments provided by those who can hardly swing a racquet.
“For all the kids up until fourth or fifth grade,” he said, “they are just so happy to be out there playing, and when they make contact with the ball, they think they hung the moon.
“They’ll just grin ear to earn and think they did the most incredible job ever, and that’s pretty cool, because sometimes, by the time they get to high school, they start to think it is monotonous. The mentality is just different with the young kids, and that’s fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.