Lampasas hopes history does not repeat itself.
After seven years of struggling, the Badgers finally returned to the playoffs last week, defeating Freeport Brazosport 42-35 for their first postseason victory since 2011.
Some things, however, simply do not change.
In an ironic twist, Lampasas’ Class 4A, Division I area-round opponent tonight is the same team responsible for ending the Badgers’ last playoff run.
Lampasas (7-4) will attempt to reach the third round for the first time since 1984 with a victory against La Vernia at Austin’s Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Bears enter the contest with a 10-1 record after defeating Rio Grande City Grulla 55-28 to claim the bi-district championship last week.
In 2011, when the squads resided in Class 3A, La Vernia eliminated the Badgers from the postseason with a 36-21 win.
Although it has been seven years since the contest, the teams are very familiar with one another.
The Badgers traveled to La Vernia on Sept. 21, losing 51-50 in overtime.
Lampasas is coming off a 42-35 victory against Freeport Brazosport in last week’s playoff opener, accounting for 543 total yards of offense, including almost 400 yards from quarterback Ace Whitehead. The sophomore completed 19 of 30 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The winner of tonight’s game will play the La Feria-Needville winner next week.
