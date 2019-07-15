Lampasas has a new head wrestling coach.
The Badgers and Lady Badgers will be guided by Donovan Kleckner this season. He will also serve as a middle school coach and teach physical education.
Kleckner has an extensive background in wrestling, leading previous teams to four district championships and a pair of regional championships, while also producing four appearances at state with one wrestler advancing to the state finals.
Wrestling is a new program at Lampasas, and Kleckner is just the second head coach after the sport was introduced in 2017 under previous head coach Brandan Rosa.
But Kleckner is not feeling any pressure.
“Definitely not,” he said. “We have a lot of knowledge, and with that amount of knowledge, I believe the kids will thrive.”
Kleckner has already attended a practice, and likes what he sees.
“The kids have good knowledge,” he said. “We were critiquing a couple things, because it’s before the season has started.
“But I love what I saw, and I’m very excited for the season.”
Winning, however, is not his only objective.
“I’d like to recruit more kids and give more kids knowledge to be successful,” he said. “You can give life lessons by wrestling on the mat, and that’s something I want to do this season.
“I think a lot of kids will have fun with it if they just try it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.