Emma Cornish had 17 kills and the Lampasas volleyball team defeated Marble Falls 25-22, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19 on Friday in Lampasas.
Brooklynne Edgar led the Lady Badgers with 38 assists. Morgan Lovejoy had two blocks and seven kills. Juliana Dwamena tallied nine kills and a block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.