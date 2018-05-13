AUSTIN — In his first year of running the 300-meter hurdles, Lampasas’ Cameron Everts earned a silver medal Saturday at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Meet.
“I expected first place, but second place is always awesome,” Everts said after the Class 4A race in which he set a personal record of 38.06 seconds.
Everts, a sophomore, isn’t a stranger to competing at the state meet at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium. Last year he competed in the 4A 800-meter run and placed ninth with a time of 2:01.81.
His change in events came about because he believed he could do well in the hurdles.
“I told coach (Ruben Guerrero) that I felt I could get it, so I went out there and gave it a shot,” he said.
He placed first at the District 19-4A Meet with a time of 38.61. He took second at both the area (38.96) and regional (38.76) meets in April.
Everts was the only area athlete to qualify in more than one event at state. He was also set to run with the Badgers’ 4x400 relay team later Saturday. He enjoys that event more than the hurdles.
“The 300 hurdles is a great race but it’s an individual race,” he said. “The 4x4 is a team race, so it’s a lot more bonding right there.
“It’s obviously the best race to me right there.”
The team aspect is what Everts enjoys about competing, which helped in preparing for the state meet.
“The coaches are great, my teammates are awesome, always out there practicing with me even though they’re not competing.”
Everts was the only sophomore in the 300 hurdles field.
“It’s awesome just knowing I have the next two years to improve,” he said, “and all these other guys are seniors and juniors. It could be their last year.”
Leaving his mark on the 2018 season with a second-place finish in an event he just decided to try is great, but he isn’t done.
“Every year I’m going to keep coming back, try get new times.
“Obviously, next year I’ll get first place.”
