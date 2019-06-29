The Lampasas athletic department took the opportunity to add to an already strong track and field staff by hiring new head coach Tanner McLean.
“I grew up in Lampasas so I’m excited to come and help out as the head coach,” McLean said.
McLean turns 28 on Friday and has helped with track events for years. He comes to Lampasas from Burnet.
“I’ve assisted in track events every year for some time now. I’ve assisted in relays, long jump, triple jump.
“I think the only events I don’t have a lot of experience in is pole vault and field events,” he said.
Last season the Lampasas track team fell just a few points short of being district champs, according to Lampasas athletic director Troy Rogers.
McLean said he is very excited for this season and wants to at least match last season’s success. He inherits a team that could include 300-meter hurdling state champ Cameron Everts and fifth-place finisher Ace Whitehead. Those two rising seniors also ran on the Badgers’ silver-medal-winning 1,600 relay.
“We have a lot of returners from a good year last year, and in track you either run faster than you did the previous year or you don’t. I want at least to match last year’s numbers if we don’t improve on them,” McLean said.
Lampasas had success in the relays last season, so McLean wants to improve on the field events.
“Relays are what everyone talks about in track, but I saw some areas we could hone in on in the field events to close the gap on the district championship,” McLean said.
When asked about how he feels about McLean, Rogers said he was excited.
“We have a good track staff that’s really knowledgeable. I feel like adding him to it only makes it stronger and it’s bringing a lot of excitement for this season.”
McLean was also excited to work with the coaching staff and recognized they cared about the kids.
“They’re very knowledgeable. These coaches care about the kids they’re coaching. I’ve worked with great coaches in the past, but they couldn’t translate that to the kids. These guys are great coaches and they can translate that to the kids.”
McLean will also coach the safeties on the football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.