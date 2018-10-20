LIBERTY HILL — Lampasas simply could not keep pace.
Liberty Hill senior running back Kyle Harrison ran for 317 yards and five touchdowns, guiding the Class 4A-No. 4 Panthers to a 55-26 victory on Friday.
In total, Liberty Hill accumulated 518 rushing yards, and the Badgers had no answers after halftime.
The Panthers scored 34 unanswered points, including three touchdowns from Harrison, in the second half to break open an eight-point contest.
Liberty Hill (5-1, 2-0 District 14-4A, Division I) needed just two snaps to reach the end zone as Harrison broke free for a 64-yard touchdown to open the night’s scoring, but Lampasas responded midway through the first quarter as Jack Jerome ran for a 53-yard score.
The extra point failed, however, and Liberty Hill took a 7-6 lead into the second quarter.
The Panthers sandwiched a pair of scores around Ace Whitehead’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Porter, and Lampasas trailed 21-13 at halftime.
The Badgers did not get any closer, though.
Jerome led Lampasas (3-4, 1-1) with 184 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, while Whitehead completed 18 of 39 passes for 217 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Porter was the Badgers’ leading receiver with eight catches for 105 yards.
Lampasas hosts Taylor next week.
FRIDAY'S 14-4A-DI SCORES
- Fischer Canyon Lake 43, Burnet 0
- Liberty Hill 55, Lampasas 26
- Taylor 36, Fredericksburg 14
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
- Fischer Canyon Lake (7-0, 2-0) at Fredericksburg (3-4, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
- Liberty Hill (5-1, 2-0) at Burnet (2-5, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
- Taylor (3-4, 1-1) at Lampasas (3-4, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
